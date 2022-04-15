Life briefs: Spring Haircut Day at Wynford Elementary, Colonel Crawford student honored

More than just a haircut

Wynford Elementary School, in conjunction with Tonya's Hair Fashions, held a Spring Haircut Day. Forty students received complimentary haircuts from Tonya and her stylist crew.

It was amazing for students whose parents consented to having their child's hair cut and styled to get their 15 minutes of special treatment. Upon arrival at 121 W. Warren St., the students were greeted by stylistsTonya Lohr, Britney Hill, Danielle Starr and Kendra Koge. As hair was flying, students chatted about their favorite team, how old they are, or who usually cuts their hair.

"I am so glad I am going to get this mop off my head," said one third grader.

"I want it cut short," said another child as the stylist cut the girl's waist long hair to shoulder length.

Students created notes of thanks and hung them on the stylists' stations.

Why provide a haircut? These kids were uplifted as they got 15 minutes of one-on-one time with a listening, caring stylist, a cut or trim, and super self confidence.

Over 75 students signed up for a haircut, almost double the number planned with only 40 spots available.

"We all know that kids sure like to be recognized and in the spotlight," noted teacher Sally Ruth. "Many students often get the chance to be in the spotlight for honor or merit roll, perfect attendance, star player, lead role, head leader, best speller, and so on, and love their time in the spotlight. Something as simple as a haircut was a spotlight in the lives of these kids."

Lions Club names April Student of the Month

CRESTLINE — Katie Reynolds is the Colonel Crawford Lions Student of the Month for April. Reynolds, a senior, is the daughter of Dan and Tara Reynolds.

She is a member of National Honor Society and has earned academic letters.

Reynolds performs in Vision and Treble Threat Show Choirs, Senior Choir and Women’s Chorus. For the past four years, she has been a basketball cheerleader and a member of the golf team. Other school participation includes FCCLA, Teen Institute and LEO Club.

She attends Storyside Church in Bellville where she volunteers in the children’s ministry. Other volunteer activities include helping at track meets and at the Crawford County Fair in the horse arena. She also works at the family’s Reynolds Racing Stable horse barn.

Reynolds plans to attend Ashland University to major in early childhood education. She will be a member of the Ashland Women’s golf team.

Reynolds and her parents were guests at the Lions Club April dinner meeting. She received a commemorative certificate and a check for $100.