Parent dressed as Easter Bunny handed out condoms at Texas elementary school, district says

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – As families with students return from spring break travel and vacations, one northern Colorado school district is trying to get ahead of any possible spread of COVID-19 in the classroom. Poudre School District, which largely serves Fort Collins, is handing out 1,500 at-home COVID-19 tests to families as they return from a week off of school. “COVID is still prevalent and something we should be paying attention to,” said Corey Henry, COVID-19 Coordinator for PSD. (credit: CBS) Since students returned to classes from spring break, the district has been handing out free at-home tests at several schools following...

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 25 DAYS AGO