Austin, TX

Parent dressed as Easter Bunny handed out condoms at Texas elementary school, district says

By M. Acosta
 3 days ago
The Austin Independent School District is reevaluating safety protocols after a parent dressed up as the Easter Bunny was reportedly handing out Easter eggs on the Gullett Elementary School...

Amarillo ISD projects staffing changes due to enrollment decreases

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Staff with the Amarillo Independent School District may soon see changes in the upcoming school year because of a decrease in student enrollment. However, officials stressed that the district will not be conducting layoffs of staff.  According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Amarillo ISD Superintendent Doug Loomis spoke about this decrease […]
AMARILLO, TX
