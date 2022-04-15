ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Need the Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Animal Cruelty Case

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 6, 2022, around 9:00 am, this white and tan bulldog was found abandoned in...

CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for help identifying individuals connected to fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man last month.At approximately 2 a.m. March 18, police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Cameron Ray, 20, shot at the location.Ray was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.In a newly released video, the individuals in question are seen in what appears to be a black SUV.Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals, or their clothing or jewelry is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
CBS DFW

Medical Examiner Working To Identify Woman Found Shot To Death Inside Dallas Home

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said a woman was found shot to death inside a home on Sunday afternoon, March 20, but at this point, have not been able to positively identify who she is. Police said officers responded to a home in the 7700 block of Los Gatos Drive around 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they found the victim. Since the victim did not have an identification card on her, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office is still in the process of trying to identify her. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation. Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Derick Chaney, #7830, at 214-671-3650 or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case number 048986-2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
CBS DFW

2 people shot outside neighborhood store in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the second time in as many days, two people were shot at a neighborhood store in south Fort Worth. The April 14 shooting was reported around 4:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Riverside Drive near Maddox Avenue. One victim is in serious condition, the second one has minor injuries, according to MedStar. Another person was also shot at a nearby home in the 1400 block of E. Allen Avenue.Just last night, police and MedStar responded to a market on Bessie Street, where two people had been shot. Police said they believed this to be a drive through shooting. Both victims were expected to survive their injuries. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth murder suspect found sleeping in park

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A Fort Worth murder suspect was arrested after being found asleep in a White Settlement park early Monday morning, police said.At around 1 a.m. April 11, an officer was patrolling a city park when he saw an occupied vehicle parked in the area.Upon further investigation, the officer noticed two men asleep inside the car along with multiple firearms and drugs in plain view. Officials said he then called for additional officers and conducted a felony traffic stop on the car. Drugs and two handguns were recovered, one of which was reported stolen.   Both men had warrants for their arrests, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. One was also wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on Jan. 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, police said.Neither of their identities have been made public at this time. However, police said they don't believe the men have ties to White Settlement.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Woman fatally shot in east Fort Worth is city's 29th homicide

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was fatally shot inside an apartment in the 3800 block of Stalcup Road. She was killed on April 11.  Police said a man who the victim didn't know entered her apartment and fired multiple rounds into her upper body. He then fled the scene.  This is the 29th homicide in the city so far this year, compared with 28 at this time last year, according to the police department.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

2 injured in possible drive-by shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two people were hospitalized with injuries after a double shooting in Fort Worth on Wednesday.Fort Worth Police said that at 6:19 p.m., Central Division units were dispatched to a convenience store at 1000 Bessie Street on a shooting call.Investigators believe that the incident began as a possible drive-by that left two victims shot. Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Officers are still investigating this incident and have not released any details about possible suspects or motives.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

North Richland Hills police solve 19-year-old cold case with advanced DNA technology, but suspect died before arrest

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Detectives with the North Richland Hills Police Department announced they believe they’ve solved a 19-year-old cold case. On Friday, members of the police department held a press conference and displayed some of the evidence that brought them to identifying the man accused of shooting and injuring then-officer Jeff Garner.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX

