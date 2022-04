April 15 marks the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier, becoming its first Black player, and changing the game forever. Although Robinson will forever be known for his contributions to the game, he was so much more than a baseball player. The Georgia native was a four-sport star at UCLA, a World War II US Army veteran, and Negro League player. He was also the first African American named a vice president at a Fortune 500 company, a political adviser, a banker, a real estate developer.

