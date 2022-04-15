ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Homicide at 3600 Greenville Avenue

dpdbeat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals and the highlighted vehicle in this video. The vehicle appears to be a black SUV. If you recognize any of the pictured individuals, their clothing, or jewelry, please contact Detective Tonya McDaniel,...

dpdbeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Motel: Police

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Dallas motel on Saturday morning, police say. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at at the Ari Motel on 4154 Preferred Place shortly before 3 a.m. Police said officers at the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

20-year-old killed in shooting at bar in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Dallas bar early Friday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting at OT Tavern Bar and Grill on Greenville Avenue around 2 a.m. According to police, officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Greenville, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Detectives Release Armed Robbery Suspect’s Photo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth detectives are asking for the public’s help finding a robbery suspect from an incident on Jan. 14 where a victim was shot in the arm. If you recognize this man, please call Fort Worth police. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) On March 21, they released an image of one of several suspects possibly involved in stealing the victim’s backpack at a food mart on Meadowbrook Drive. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 817-392-4576.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#The Dallas Police#Homicide
CBS DFW

Dallas police asking for help identifying individuals connected to fatal shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying individuals who may be connected to a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man last month.At approximately 2 a.m. March 18, police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Greenville Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Cameron Ray, 20, shot at the location.Ray was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries.In a newly released video, the individuals in question are seen in what appears to be a black SUV.Anyone who recognizes the pictured individuals, or their clothing or jewelry is asked to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. 
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Fort Worth murder suspect found sleeping in park

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A Fort Worth murder suspect was arrested after being found asleep in a White Settlement park early Monday morning, police said.At around 1 a.m. April 11, an officer was patrolling a city park when he saw an occupied vehicle parked in the area.Upon further investigation, the officer noticed two men asleep inside the car along with multiple firearms and drugs in plain view. Officials said he then called for additional officers and conducted a felony traffic stop on the car. Drugs and two handguns were recovered, one of which was reported stolen.   Both men had warrants for their arrests, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. One was also wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on Jan. 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, police said.Neither of their identities have been made public at this time. However, police said they don't believe the men have ties to White Settlement.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy