Homicide at 3600 Greenville Avenue

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A Fort Worth murder suspect was arrested after being found asleep in a White Settlement park early Monday morning, police said.At around 1 a.m. April 11, an officer was patrolling a city park when he saw an occupied vehicle parked in the area.Upon further investigation, the officer noticed two men asleep inside the car along with multiple firearms and drugs in plain view. Officials said he then called for additional officers and conducted a felony traffic stop on the car. Drugs and two handguns were recovered, one of which was reported stolen. Both men had warrants for their arrests, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm. One was also wanted in connection to a murder that occurred on Jan. 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, police said.Neither of their identities have been made public at this time. However, police said they don't believe the men have ties to White Settlement.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO