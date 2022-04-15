ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri men's basketball lands point guard in JUCO player of the year transfer Sean East

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Dennis Gates has landed a point guard.

Sean East, the 2022 NJCAA player of the year, has committed to Missouri men’s basketball, he announced Friday on social media.

East chose the Tigers over Kentucky, Oregon, Clemson, South Florida and BYU.

He played for Massachusetts and Bradley before transferring to John A. Logan Community College this past season.

East averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game at the junior-college level.

His commitment fills perhaps Missouri‘s biggest need this offseason.

Last season, without a natural point guard, the Tigers’ backcourt struggled with turnovers and shot selection. East adds a natural point who can distribute, something Missouri has been missing since Xavier Pinson transferred a year ago.

East’s commitment most likely takes Missouri out of the running for Bradley guard Terry Roberts, who had Missouri in his list of final schools.

Gates has now filled his roster with two junior-college stars, a plethora of mid-major players and two incoming freshmen.

East joins fellow top-rated junior-college player Mohamed Diarra as committed Tigers.

East claims the last open scholarship Missouri and Gates currently have to offer.

More: Northern Iowa transfer Noah Carter commits to Mizzou basketball

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri men's basketball lands point guard in JUCO player of the year transfer Sean East

