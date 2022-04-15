ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get power suit inspiration from Katie Holmes who has master the look

By Andrea Pérez
 3 days ago

Power suits are back in style! And lately many celebrities are offering us inspiration on how we too can pull off this classic and elegant look this spring. Katie Holmes is one of those and she is living proof that a tailored suit is no longer a boring and corporate look. Over the years, the Batman Begins star has truly mastered this style and has looked absolutely fabulous in all her trouser suits.

The coordinated pants and blazer ensemble has evolved into a more innovative way to show your personality and style, while looking empowered and put-together. So if you are thinking about adding a suit to your spring rotation, who better else to get inspo from than Katie who has definitely nailed the look.

Here some of her best suit looks from 2022 to 2006, when she was still married to Tom Cruice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QEMlR_0fAVGzV000

Katie Holmes at the Santa Margherita Rosé Debut Dinner in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16aXE6_0fAVGzV000

Katie Holmes rocks a gingham suit by Everlane in New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEayl_0fAVGzV000

Katie Holmes is seen leaving her apartment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlmzW_0fAVGzV000

Katie Holmes is seen on set for “Rare Objects” in NoHo on

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fD1SC_0fAVGzV000

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 08, 2020

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 08: Actress Katie Holmes is seen arriving to Flaunt and Zadig & Voltaire The Home Issue: A Return honoring Katie Holmes at Butterfly Soho on February 08, 2020 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oGK3v_0fAVGzV000

Christian Siriano SS2022 NYFW Show - Front Row/Atmosphere

Katie Holmes poses backstage at the Christian Siriano SS2022 Fashion Show at Gotham Hall on September 07, 2021 in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03MvKf_0fAVGzV000

Katie Holmes Looks Radiant in a Grey Suit Trimmed With Fur as She Attends The American Ballet Theatre Gala in NYC

Katie Holmes Looks Radiant in a Grey Suit Trimmed With Fur as She Attends The American Ballet Theatre Gala in NYC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qqZf_0fAVGzV000

Katie Holmes Visits Ronald McDonald House Westmead

Katie Holmes poses during a visit to Ronald McDonald House Westmead on November 15, 2019 in Sydney, Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJem8_0fAVGzV000

Katie Holmes at the 'All We Had' film premiere

Katie Holmes at the ‘All We Had’ film premiere, Tribeca Film Festival, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoIyx_0fAVGzV000

Katie Holmes at the The Ritz Hotel in Paris, France

Katie Holmes at the The Ritz Hotel in Paris, France in 2006

