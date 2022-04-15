Car fire blocks Eastbound lanes on I-26 near Exit 82

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A father and son from Columbia are facing charges of attempted murder after they allegedly chased after and fired at two trucks on Thursday morning. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department said 54-year-old Anthony Gail Davis and 28-year-old Anthony Ryan Davis were each arrested after evidence showed they chased down one truck traveling on Kenna Drive and fired a shotgun at it.

