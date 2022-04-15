ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul: State to spend $150M fixing Mount Vernon sewers

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $150 million has been allocated in the state budget this year to finally address Mount Vernon's crumbling sewer and water system.

The crowd at Mount Vernon City Hall broke out in applause recognizing what this huge chunk of money will do to fix this chronic issue plaguing the city for decades.

"I just can't believe this day is here, I did not expect this," said Linda McNeil, Mount Vernon resident.

McNeil was brought to tears as she spoke during the news conference.

As News 12 has reported, the Mount Vernon woman has endured more than 20 years of raw sewage flooding her home - becoming a sort of unofficial spokesperson on the issue.

She was left almost speechless by the announcement and said she did not expect relief to come so soon

"This is the beginning of the end of my nightmare, and hopefully for the rest of Mount Vernon as well," she said.

The governor also directed an additional $7 million to immediately launch engineering, design and construction of the Third Street Sewer Project.

Another $8 million will fund emergency repairs and jump-start long-term planning for lead pipe replacement.

"Mount Vernon is at the table, we are pushing forward and we are looking to bring resources and partnerships back to our community," said Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

The Governor's Office of Storm Recovery is providing another $3 million to create a pilot program for homes with damaged pipes and lead service lines.

"I definitely will be applying for it because I still don't know, when the rains come this summer my flood situation can still happen," said McNeil.

Overhauling the sewer system is expected to take place in phases over five to seven years.

