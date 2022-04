Nato is “working on” providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine, a US official has said.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for countries in the alliance to give 1% of its tanks and aircraft to help boost the war effort against invading Russia. Speaking at the Nato summit in Brussels on Thursday, the senior US official said: “We have started consulting with allies on providing anti-ship missiles to Ukraine.”He said that while there “may be some technical challenges,” it is something that the US is “consulting with allies and starting to work on.”The discussions came amid concerns that Russia will...

MILITARY ・ 24 DAYS AGO