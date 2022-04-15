ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israeli forces accused of "barbaric premeditated attack" on Palestinian worshipers during Ramadan

By Jake Johnson
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AInsw_0fAVFUIO00

JERUSALEM - APRIL 15: Israeli forces intervene in Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque after Palestinians react to the Israeli raid at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on April 15, 2022. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Israeli forces on Friday launched a raid on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem, injuring more than 150 Palestinians as they gathered to worship on the second week of Ramadan.

Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani, the director of the Al-Aqsa Mosque—one of Islam's holiest sites—told Middle East Eye that "what happened today is an attack on all peaceful worshipers."

"This was a barbaric premeditated attack on worshipers," he added.

Israeli police fired tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber-coated steel bullets as a small group of Palestinians hurled rocks, reportedly injuring three Israeli officers.

"The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service said it treated 152 people, many of them wounded by rubber-coated bullets or stun grenades, or beaten with batons," the Associated Press reported. "The [Islamic endowment that administers the mosque] said one of the guards at the site was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet."

After firing tear gas and projectiles on the perimeter, Israeli police eventually entered the mosque and arrested hundreds of Palestinians.

According to Middle East Eye, "The buildings inside the complex were damaged in the attack, with some of its historical windows smashed by Israeli forces, according to eyewitnesses."

"Medics, journalists, mosque volunteers, and women were targeted, according to Palestinian media reports," the outlet reported. "Journalists Muhammad Samreen and Rami al-Khateeb were among those injured. At least one child was detained. Meanwhile, Israeli guards stationed at the mosque's gate stopped Palestinians from entering the site ahead of Friday prayers... Worshipers coming from the occupied West Bank and within Israel were allowed to enter shortly after."

Mark Kolson
3d ago

this article failed to mention reports of Palestinians throwing rocks at Jewish worshippers going to the west wall and at police before the raid.

Reply(9)
24
Pat-
2d ago

Like they have ever cared what they do to Christians or those other then they. The US gave a cease-fire for them many times while in Iraq and afghan for religious reasons, yet they did not do the same for others. Israel has tried many times to give them the majority of the land in turn for peace, but they don’t want peace, they want control.

Reply
11
Marco
22h ago

🐂💩media ALWAYS fails to mention what group attacked first! ISRAEL IS ALWAYS on the defense. Fortunately they don’t just “sit back” and take it without retaliation! 🙏🏻🇮🇱

Reply
2
