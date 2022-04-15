ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week's top stories: The tragic death of Dwayne Haskins, the last few Kmarts, the Brooklyn subway shooting, more

CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
KTVU FOX 2

Woman punched in the face in unprovoked attack on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for two men involved in the unprovoked attack of a woman and the man who came to her defense aboard a subway train in Downtown Brooklyn. On Mar. 2 at about 5:25 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was traveling on a southbound A train as it approached the Jay Street Station when she was suddenly punched and kicked in the face multiple times by the suspects, said police.
CBS News

Body of New York City mom found stuffed inside duffel bag on side of road: "This is unbelievable"

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag in Queens, CBS New York reports. The woman was identified as 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Police said a man was walking his dog just after 8 a.m. Saturday when he came across the bag. Officers arrived and found Gaal's body inside it. The body had not started to decompose.
The Independent

Everything we know about the killing of Orsolya Gaal after her body was found in duffle bag

Orsolya Gaal’s body was discovered stuffed in a hockey bag on Saturday morning in Forest Park in the borough of Queens, New York CityThe married mother of two, 51, had reportedly been stabbed nearly 60 times by an unknown attacker in her home and her body was dragged half a mile away and dumped near to a popular walking path on Metropolitan Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile to an upscale gated community in Forest Hills. Her 13-year-old son Leo was...
