ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho’s March unemployment rate falls to historic low of 2.7%

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsL7F_0fAVFIwu00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in March – down from February’s rate of 2.8%. This marks a new record low since the series began in 1976.

The number of Idahoans employed or looking for work grew by 5,082 people (0.5%) to 932,278. Labor force participation increased by 0.2 percentage points between February and March to 62%. Idaho’s peak participation rate reached 71.4% in September 1998.

Total employment grew from February by 6,467 (0.7%) to 907,537 while total unemployment dropped by 1,385 (-5.3%) to 24,741.

According to Help Wanted Online, there were 59,894 online job postings in Idaho during March, or 2.4 job openings for every unemployed Idahoan looking for work.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs matched seasonal expectations in March, with a slight decrease of 400 jobs to 812,500. Total nonfarm jobs in Idaho were 5.1% above the February 2020 pre-pandemic peak. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include natural resources (2.3%); other services (1.5%); financial activities (1%); private education services (0.8%); accommodation and food services (0.6%); professional and business services (0.4%); and health care and social services (0.3%).

Industries with the greatest job declines include retail trade (-1.2%); information (-1.2%); durable goods manufacturing (-1%); federal government (-0.8%); state government (-0.6%); wholesale trade (-0.6%); arts, entertainment and recreation (-0.6%); nondurable goods manufacturing (-0.3%); and transportation, warehouse and utilities (-0.3%).

Twin Falls experienced the fastest over-the-month nonfarm job gains among the state’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), increasing by 0.4%. Lewiston saw a nonfarm job increase of 0.3%, followed by Boise, Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls, which all saw an increase of 0.1% each. Pocatello was the only MSA to experience a decrease in March (-0.3%).

Year over Year

Idaho’s unemployment rate was down 1.2 percentage points from March 2021. The labor force was up 2.2%, an increase of 20,255 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans dropped 30.5% (-10,860) from March 2021, while the number of employed rose 3.6% (31,115).

Idaho’s nonfarm job total increased by 3.2% (25,400) over March 2021. Every major industry sector showed over-the-year job increases except for federal government (-2.2%) and private educational services (-1.5%).

All six of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains. Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello shared the largest increase at 4.1% each, followed closely by Idaho Falls at 4%, Twin Falls at 3.7%, Boise at 3.6% and Lewiston at 2.1%.

National Comparisons

Nationally, unemployment decreased from 3.8% in February to 3.6% in March, with the number of unemployed down 312,934 to 5.9 million. The national unemployment rate was 0.1 percentage points above its pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 431,000 (0.3%) to 150.9 million and was 1% below pre-pandemic levels.

The post Idaho’s March unemployment rate falls to historic low of 2.7% appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Idaho

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has received confirmation of multiple cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in two separate flocks of domestic chickens in Gooding County and Caribou County. The affected flocks appear to be unrelated. The post Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza confirmed in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Business
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Business
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Boise, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
WEAU-TV 13

February unemployment rate in Wisconsin ties record low

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Preliminary figures from Wisconsin’s unemployment rate last month tied with the state’s all-time low, according to the Department of Workforce Development. The DWD released February data Thursday, which indicate the unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a point from the previous month and reached...
WISCONSIN STATE
95.3 MNC

Indiana’s unemployment rate hits 5th straight record low

Indiana’s unemployment rate hit a fifth straight record low last month, at two-point-three-percent. After record high unemployment at the start of the pandemic, the jobless rate has dropped steadily for nearly two years. The rate matched the 22-year-old record of two-point-eight-percent in October, and has continued to fall since then.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idahoans#Labor
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho Period Project working to ensure feminine hygiene products are free and available to those who need them

One in five school-age girls are unable to afford basic period products, resulting in them missing school or other events. The East Idaho Period Project is working to end period poverty in east Idaho. The post East Idaho Period Project working to ensure feminine hygiene products are free and available to those who need them appeared first on Local News 8.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices dip slightly

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.37/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices dip slightly appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Tuesday Morning School Closures

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Salmon school district 291 is closed today (April 12th) due to extreme weather conditions. The Central Idaho Mountain area is under a winter storm warning until noon today. Residents in the Salmon area can expect anywhere between four to seven inches of snow today. The post Tuesday Morning School Closures appeared first on Local News 8.
SALMON, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy