Chimayo, NM

PHOTOS: Crowds march in Chimayo, Tome pilgrimages in New Mexico

By Allison Giron, Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is an annual tradition for many New Mexicans – the pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo...

thislandisinmyblood
2d ago

awesome! Nice To See not everyone forgot what easter is really about! The Devil is wreaking havoc over this world currently! Biblical Prophecies Are All Happening And Not Many Even Blink A eye at it💔

