How many times throughout the day did you have to remind yourself that it was April Fools' Day? It's so easy to forget that today is all about pranksters as you're getting sucked into a headline, an article, or just a status update on social media. I had a few times today where I would read something, frown and think "that can't be true," and then remember what day it was. But you do have to appreciate some of the creativity floating around the internet.

MONTANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO