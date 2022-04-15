Schenectady man sentenced for possessing child porn

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man has been sentenced for possessing images of children engaging in sexual conduct. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Edmund Poole, 27, was sentenced to a range of 4 to 12 years in prison.

Poole pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child on February 16. The DA’s Office said he possessed four separate images of children under the age of 16 engaged in sexual conduct.

Poole was found to be in possession of these images on December 14, 2020, and March 31, 2021, at his home in Schenectady. The case was investigated by New York State Police and the New York State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The DA’s Office said the investigation began when the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children received a tip from Discord that a user was uploading images of possible child exploitation to their server. They traced the IP address back to Poole.

On March 31, 2021, a search warrant was executed at Poole’s residence, where electronic devices were seized. Police found more images of child pornography on the devices, according to the DA’s Office.

Poole will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

