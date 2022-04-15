Why you have so many blackheads on your nose and 5 tips to get rid of them for good

Blackheads often appear on the nose because it has a concentrated amount of oil-producing glands.

You can try to squeeze a blackhead out but if that doesn't work the first try, see a dermatologist.

You can prevent future blackheads with our 5 tips for developing the right skincare routine.

Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice .

Blackheads are a form of acne that happens when a skin pore becomes clogged with oil, bacteria, and dead skin.

"Like potholes in a road, our pores can fill with debris which then oxidizes with air and turns black," says Brian Toy , MD, a dermatologist at Providence Mission Hospital .

Up to 20% of adults have blackheads, which are medically known as open comedones .

Unfortunately, although blackheads are common, "they can be frustratingly hard to treat," says Toy. Still, there are some steps that you can take to prevent blackheads and get rid of them when they occur.

Why you have so many blackheads on your nose

Blackheads are most common in areas of the skin that have more sebaceous glands , which produce oil.

The highest concentration of these glands are found on the nose, chin, neck, back, and chest, says Smita R. Ramanadham , MD, a plastic surgeon and skincare expert at Smita R. Ramanadham Plastic Surgery .

Because of that, the nose and cheeks are prone to blackheads. Since many people wear makeup — which can clog pores — and touch their face frequently during the day — which can introduce bacteria — blackheads on the face are very common.

Still, "it is not uncommon to find blackheads in other areas," Ramanadham says.

Blackheads aren't contagious, but it's common to have a cluster in the same area, she says. That goes back to the fact that certain areas, like the nose, are more oily and likely to become clogged.

Anyone can experience blackheads, but males are more susceptible to them because testosterone increases oil production , Toy says. People going through puberty or menopause are also more susceptible due to hormonal changes that can increase oil production, he adds.

How to get rid of blackheads on your nose for good

The best way to get rid of blackheads is to prevent them from happening in the first place with a great skin-care routine.

"Hygiene plays a critical role in the development of blackheads," Toy says.

Washing makeup, oil, sunscreen, dirt, and bacteria from your face in the morning and at the end of the day can keep your pores from becoming clogged. Here's what else can help prevent blackheads.

1. Don't rely on make-up wipes

While make-up wipes are efficient, they aren't always effective, says Toy.

"The immensely popular cleansing cloths that many of my patients use do not do an adequate job of removing dirt and makeup," he says.

Don't rely on a cleansing wipe alone. Instead, use soap and water or a cleanser in addition to the wipe, he says.

2. Get tough

If you're acne-prone , you may need to forgo mild cleansers like Cetaphil and SkinCeuticals Gentle Cleanser , says Toy.

Instead, select a skin cleanser that is designed for acne- or blackhead-prone skin like Neutrogena Acne Wash and Proactiv . These will cleanse your pores more thoroughly.

The best face wash for sensitive skin

Sephora; Tula; Alyssa Powell/Insider

We asked a dermatologist what the best face washes are for people with sensitive skin . Here are a few of their favorite options:





3. Choose your products carefully

When you're selecting a foundation , moisturizer , or sunscreen , look for a product that is non-comedogenic . These are designed not to clog pores, says Toy. The descriptor non-comedogenic should be listed right on the label.

4. Avoid touching your face

During the day, try to minimize touching your face, says Ramanadham. That can be tough, since people touch their faces about 23 times each hour . That will minimize the amount of bacteria that gets into your pores.

In addition, if you're still wearing a mask as a precaution against COVID-19, change your mask every day and wash it before reusing.

5. Use prevention products

Certain skin care products can prevent blackheads. Moisturizers containing retinol or tretinoin promote skin turnover, helping prevent dead skin particles from clogging pores, Ramanadham says.

Another effective ingredient is salicylic acid. Using a cleanser with 2% salicylic acid before bed can help exfoliate the skin and keep pores from getting clogged, Ramanadham says.

People with frequent blackheads can also try using a over-the-counter adapalene 0.1% gel to prevent new blackheads, Toy says.

What to do when blackheads appear

Blackheads that are close to the surface of the skin will sometimes resolve on their own . But if a blackhead is still there after several weeks, it's best to reach out to a professional aesthetician or dermatologist, Toy says.

They'll remove the blackhead using a comedone extractor. Although these tools are available for purchase and use at home, trying to remove your own blackheads runs the risk of scarring and infection.

Still, "I understand many of my patients cannot help themselves and will try to do it on their own," Toy says. He gives his patients permission for just one try to squeeze the blackhead out using their finger nails, but urges them not to try more than once.

"If the blackhead is not extruded after one attempt, I tell the patient to give up, because at that point, the success rate is low," he says. "In addition, the more they dig their fingernails into the skin, the more likely it will result in scarring."

If you're going to try to remove a blackhead, stick with your fingers, don't use a comedone extractor. Be sure to wash your hands before trying so you don't introduce more bacteria.

What else those blackheads might be

Sometimes, sebaceous filaments are mistaken for blackheads. However, sebaceous filaments , which help oil flow to the surface of the skin, are often lighter and smaller, appearing like small dots, says Ramanadham.

Spots that look like blackheads can also be something more sinister.

"Deadly skin cancers such as melanoma or pigmented basal cell carcinoma can mimic the appearance of a blackhead," says Toy. "Only a trained professional can make the diagnosis, so if a 'blackhead' will not go away, it should be examined by a board-certified dermatologist."

Insider's takeaway

Almost everyone will experience a blackhead at one point or another. Implementing a solid skin-care routine, including nightly washing and exfoliating, can help keep blackheads at bay. If you experience severe, widespread or recurring blackheads, a professional can likely help.

"The best way to prevent blackheads is good skin hygiene and care," says Ramanadham. "The key is to consult with a medical professional to evaluate your skin concerns and implement a skin care regimen that can unclog pores and control sebum production."