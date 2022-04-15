ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 best spring fashion finds to shop on Amazon right now: from a $22 floral swing dress to a $18 tropical print swimsuit

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

If you want to update your closet with some new on trend and flattering pieces this season, Amazon is the place to shop.

While the online retailer may not normally be your first choice of destination for clothes shopping, if you don’t check out the great deals available on both closet essentials and statement items then you’ll be missing out. There are hundreds of new-in, stylish and super cute items under $50.

All the season’s trends find their way to Amazon fast, where they’re often less than half the price you’d pay in other stores.

Shoppers are often surprised by the quality and fit of the garments that are often better than pricier alternatives.

Here are 10 amazing spring must-haves available on Amazon right now.

This versatile spring dress is suitable for casual everyday wear, for the beach, a party and even for a dinner date.

For less than $23, this dress will be a closet staple all season long.

The long hem looks classy while the ruffled bottom shows off your fun and playful side.

The color will brighten up any room you enter and you'll feel happier every time you look in the mirror.

Dress down with flats or add some heels for night to feel glam and ready for anything.

This tropical one-piece swimsuit will give you a confidence boost at the pool or beach this summer.

Made with thin straps, sexy cross-back ties and a flattering belt, this swimsuit has it all for a great value price.

The tropical print keeps it fun and upbeat and suits most skin tones.

Amazon shoppers say it has all the elements of a more expensive swimsuit for a quarter of the price.

The waist band works to pull you in while the optional padded cups give you a boost to create a perfect hourglass figure.

The spandex material means it will stay in place without sagging or slipping.

Have you got any special occasions this summer?

The Floerns dress is chic, sophisticated and sleek and excellent value at less than $40.

With the cut-out sides, it's cool for spring without being too revealing.

Made with loose, lightweight material you'll keep your cool day and night and look effortlessly stylish.

This is a dress guaranteed to get you compliments each and every time you wear it.

Up your t-shirt game with this feminine v-neck t-shirt featuring cute puff sleeves.

Made from high quality material, its not see-through and drapes perfectly around your body.

Available in 10 different colors, most Amazon shoppers love the fit so much that they get it in more than one shade.

Great with everything from denim shorts and jeans to wide leg pants, there are plenty of ways to style this versatile item.

From beach to bar to everything in between, the Cupshe yellow maxi dress will make you look chic in all scenarios.

The yellow color oozes sunshine and happiness and is an instant mood booster. Even if you're not feeling great, wear this dress and you'll feel a million dollars.

The v-neck and thick waistband ensure it's super flattering, making your waist look tiny.

The floating skirt will move as you do so that every walk you do will make you feel like a catwalk model.

The perfect pair of linen pants are now less than $37.

With lightweiight linen, side splits and a cool khaki color, these pants are perfect for spring and summer.

The ribbon waist tie adds a final flattering touch as it clinches in the waist to make you look slimmer.

A bonus is that these pants have a couple of side pockets so that you can carry your essentials without the need for a purse.

A dress that you can throw on and guarantee to look fabulous in is just a click away.

The SheIn maxi dress with soft, lightweight and comfortable fabric feels super relaxing and cosy but it also makes you look like a movie star.

The boho dress is designed with self tie at back, and an o-ring front to show off a hint of stomach.

Accessorize with hoops, pendants and shiny sandals so that the dress looks a little different each time you wear it and you'll get plenty of use out of this $30 buy.

You can't beat a denim jacket for spring and this one has extra amazing detail.

The puffed sleeves have a slimming effect and the cropped length means the smallest part of your waist is enhanced.

Throw on over a dress or with pants and a crop top for additional protection for cooler spring days and the occasional summer breezes.

If you lead a busy lifestyle but you still want to feel cute, this SheIn number is the answer.

With a below the knee hemline and a high neck, you can look after kids or do errands without worry of any wardrobe malfunctions.

It's far from frumpy thanks to the nipped in waist and ruffle hem.

Dress down with sandals or dress up with heels for the night and know that you look effortlessly cool without it looking like you've tried too hard.

It's too hot to wear joggers in summer but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on comfort.

This short and top set is super cozy but it also looks cute as it's cut to allow you to show off your shape.

Perfect for chilling around the house or popping to the store, this is loungewear that you won't mind showing off.

It's so comfortable that you may never want to take it off so some shoppers like to buy one to wash and one to wear.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

