Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum has a new exhibit honoring the 110th anniversary of the sinking Titanic

Today in history marks the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic and historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum has a new exhibit, Heroine of the Titanic, with never before seen artifacts and a fun event called Titanic Memories.

Visit the Molly Brown House Museum between now and September 25th to see the new exhibit, Heroine of the Titanic which commemorates 110 years since the sinking of the RMS Titanic . Discover a heroine’s story through rare Titanic artifacts and never-before-seen family documents. The exhibit brings survivors’ memories of that fateful night to life – including those of Margaret Brown. She was not known as “Unsinkable” during her lifetime, but instead as the “Heroine of the Titanic.”

The exhibit runs April 1 – September 25, 2022 and is included with your museum ticket purchase.



