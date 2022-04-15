ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum has a new exhibit honoring the 110th anniversary of the sinking Titanic

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

Today in history marks the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic and historic Denver’s Molly Brown House Museum has a new exhibit, Heroine of the Titanic, with never before seen artifacts and a fun event called Titanic Memories.

Visit the Molly Brown House Museum between now and September 25th to see the new exhibit, Heroine of the Titanic which commemorates 110 years since the sinking of the RMS Titanic . Discover a heroine’s story through rare Titanic artifacts and never-before-seen family documents. The exhibit brings survivors’ memories of that fateful night to life – including those of Margaret Brown. She was not known as “Unsinkable” during her lifetime, but instead as the “Heroine of the Titanic.”

The exhibit runs April 1 – September 25, 2022 and is included with your museum ticket purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
knpr

'Spirit of the Land' exhibit at Barrick Museum honors Avi Kwa Ame

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV is hosting “Spirit of the Land,” described as a love letter to the flora, fauna, geology, history and people of the East Mojave landscape and southernmost tip of Nevada. The exhibit features the work of 40 artists and musicians celebrating...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
KTVZ

New High Desert Museum exhibit marvels at region’s dark skies, explores conservation efforts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans.
BEND, OR
Bakersfield Channel

In new museum exhibit, security guards choose the art

BALTIMORE, Md. — Amid a museum’s paintings and sculptures, both new and old, Joan Smith usually makes her rounds. “I am a security officer,” she said. Now, she’s got a new job title to add to that – exhibit curator. “It's an historical event for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-Town News

New Jersey State Museum will feature sharks in new exhibition

Sharks are one of the most feared animals throughout the world, even though the odds of ever encountering one are highly unlikely. “Jaw Dropping World of Sharks,” a new exhibition from the New Jersey State Museum, Trenton, aims to dispel some of the myths and misunderstandings about sharks and their relatives by exploring their biology, fossil record, conservation and cultural significance, according to a press release.
TRENTON, NJ
Robb Report

$250 Million in Art From Late Philanthropist Anne Bass’s Collection Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Twelve works of Impressionist and modern art from the collection of philanthropist Anne Bass will be sold at Christie’s this spring. Among those works are paintings by Edgar Degas, Claude Monet, and Mark Rothko. As a whole, the group is expected to fetch $250 million. Those pieces will hit the auction block during a single-owner sale held as part of Christie’s marquee modern and contemporary art sales in May. Bass died at 78 in 2020. The ex-wife of Texas magnate Sid Richardson Bass, who amassed his wealth in the oil industry and later became a major Disney shareholder, she ranked on...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Brown
WDAM-TV

Pocket Museum to offer new exhibit

Hattiesburg Convention Commission HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Seems like there’s always something afoot in Hattiesburg’s Pocket Museum. Next weekend, a part of the action and fun will be adjacent to and above the alley that the Hub City’s downtown calling card calls home. Come Saturday, April 2,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
KFOX 14

El Paso Museum of Art to display new exhibition that explores Mexican culture

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Museum of Art will display a new exhibition that "explores a timeline of Mexico’s modern history, including the last century of indigenous roots that reflect the survival of community traditions and the reality of social marginalization," according to a news release from the city.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Exhibit#Sinking Of The Titanic#Titanic Memories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy