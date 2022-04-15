Shanghai residents clash with police over strict COVID-19 lockdown

April 15 (UPI) -- Lockdown restrictions in China led police in Shanghai to abruptly order residents out of an apartment building on Thursday so the structure could be used as a COVID-19 isolation facility.

That resulted in a clash between citizens and officers as the residents tried to prevent the government from removing them.

A state-owned development company that owns the apartment compound said that five buildings were converted into isolation facilities for people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. Plans were underway for nine more building conversions, the company said.

Shanghai, home to more than 25 million residents, began the first of two strict lockdown phases on March 28 to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 amid a surge of cases in China.

During the lockdowns, residents are barred from leaving their homes and all non-essential workers must work remotely.

A video posted by CNN on YouTube on Thursday shows Shanghai residents shouting about food shortages stemming from the lockdown. Some people with non-COVID-19 symptoms are also being denied access to hospitals and one resident's dog was reportedly killed by a government worker out of fear it had the virus.

On Friday, there were a growing number of social media posts showing various clashes and protests over the lockdown.

Earlier in the month, children in Shanghai were separated from their parents as part of the new lockdown policy.