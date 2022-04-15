ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, NC

Drugs valued at over $90K, gun and cash found in vehicle of accused meth trafficker in Caldwell County: Sheriff

By Ciara Lankford
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLpCA_0fAVDkXY00

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drugs valued at more than $90,000, a 9mm handgun, and $12,000 in cash were found in the vehicle of a large-scale meth trafficker, Caldwell County deputies said.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, April 14, deputies attempted to pull over Jeremy David Greene, 45, who refused to stop. A police chase began and eventually ended when Greene drove over ‘Stop Sticks.’

The vehicle came to a stop on Connelly Springs Road near Orchard Drive, deputies said.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said deputies searched the vehicle and found about 616 grams of methamphetamine and a 9mm handgun. Deputies also seized about $12,000 in cash.

18-year-old woman dead in Albemarle Road gas station shooting

The drugs seized have a total street value of $92,400 according to NC State Drug Guidelines, the sheriff’s office said.

Greene was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in methamphetamine. He was also served with multiple outstanding warrants for arrest from Burke County for fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, failure to stop for blue light and siren, speeding, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and parole violation, the sheriff’s office said.

Greene is being held in the Caldwell Detention Center under a $405,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

