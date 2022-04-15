ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State Department admits it’s ‘possible’ Ukraine war rages through end of year

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The State Department’s top spokesman acknowledged Friday it is “possible” that Russia’s brutal war on Ukraine will last through the end of this year.

Ned Price gave the assessment during an interview with CNN, which previously reported that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told European officials of Washington’s grim prediction that the war will rage for at least another eight months — even after tens of thousands have died in the conflict’s first 50 days.

“That is possible, Kate,” Price told CNN host Kate Bolduan on Friday, “but what we are trying to do is to shorten this conflict. We think we can do that by strengthening Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table. We’re doing that by providing Ukraine with an unprecedented amount of security assistance.

“At the same time, we’re applying the same degree of pressure to Russia with our economic sanctions and other financial measures,” Price added, “hoping that these two things meet and then ultimately, a diplomatic agreement can be reached to bring this senseless violence and aggression to an end.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aiPBL_0fAVDim600
Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European officials Washington predicts that the war in Ukraine could rage for at least another eight months, according to a report.

Some members of Congress, meanwhile, reportedly fear the war could stretch out even longer and are quietly comparing it to the Korean War, which lasted from 1950 to 1953 and has never come to a formal conclusion.

The CNN report echoed national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s warning at a White House briefing earlier this month that the war “may very well be protracted.”

After an initial phase that saw “an enormous amount of killing and death,” Sullivan predicted that “this next phase could be measured in months or longer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYkZD_0fAVDim600
A Ukrainian soldier celebrates at a checkpoint in Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 2, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqJcV_0fAVDim600
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a news conference with Ukraine’s regional allies following their talks in Kyiv on April 13, 2022.

In that April 4 briefing, Sullivan made clear that the drawn-out war was the last thing Russian President Vladimir Putin expected.

“When Russia started this war, its initial aims were to seize the capital of Kyiv, replace the Zelensky government, and take control of much — if not all — of Ukraine. Russia believed that it could accomplish these objectives swiftly and efficiently,” Sullivan said.

“But Russia did not account for the strength of the Ukrainian military and the Ukrainian people” who “have held firm,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wtta_0fAVDim600
Men walk in a street destroyed by shellings in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 13, 2022.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday praised his “unbreakable” citizens

for making “the most important decision of their life” to fight, and surviving 50 days of war when Russia “gave us a maximum of five.”

“They didn’t know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom and the possibility to live the way we want,” Zelensky said in one of his regular video addresses.

Ukraine estimates that 20,000 Russian troops have been killed since the invasion was launched on Feb. 24, the Kyiv Independent reported Friday.

Russia also has lost 163 planes, 144 helicopters, 756 tanks, 366 cannons and 1,976 armored personnel carriers, among many other military pieces, according to the assessment published by the outlet.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Kate Bolduan
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Russia#War#The State Department#Cnn#European#White House
Daily Mail

Mystery deepens over Russia's 'missing' defence minister Sergei Shoigu as his daughter calls him 'my guiding star' in online post amid claims he has been side-lined by Putin and may have had a heart attack

Mystery deepened today over Vladimir Putin's 'missing' defence minister as his younger daughter sent him a heartfelt public message saying she was 'proud' of him. General Sergei Shoigu, 66, has been sidelined by the Kremlin leader over Russia's war failures, according to some sources. Others say he suffered a 'massive...
POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un stages massive parade to mark major holiday – but doesn’t show off military hardware

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a huge civilian parade in Pyongyang on Friday to mark the 110th birth anniversary of his state-founding grandfather, Kim Il-sung. Images showed Mr Kim marking North Korea’s biggest annual holiday by waving to the crowds from a balcony overlooking Kim Il-sung Square, as people carrying red plastic flowers and floats with political slogans marched below.State media reports on the events indicate Mr Kim chose to forego the expected showcase of new military hardware, amid heightened tensions on the Korean peninsula over North Korea’s nuclear programme.Commercial satellite images in recent weeks have indicated...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
New York Post

Russia on verge of default after making payments in rubles, Moody’s warns

A leading credit agency warned Friday that Russia is on the verge of defaulting on its debt obligations — the latest sign that escalating Western sanctions over the Ukraine war could do lasting damage to the Russian economy. Russia violated the terms of two bond contracts with installments due...
ECONOMY
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy