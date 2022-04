BIDWELL, Ohio — The River Valley girls and Meigs boys came away with top honors on Tuesday night at a quad track and field meet hosted by RVHS. The Lady Raiders dominated the girls side of the bracket, winning by 64 points while tallying a final mark of 121 points. Eastern was second with 57 points, while Meigs ended up third with 55 points.

