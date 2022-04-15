ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Exclusive Interview with Jamie Koufos

Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
An Exclusive Interview with Jamie Koufos [ photo ]

Health and fitness are the need of the hour. With this need becoming more apparent by the day, people are taking active measures to ensure better physical selves and immunity. But the road is tricky and, at times, confusing. Thankfully, we have trainers and educators like Jamie Koufos to guide us. The Australia-based founder of Jamie K Fitness has built a considerable following of devoted fitness enthusiasts on social media. Here’s what he said in an exclusive interview with us:

Q: Jamie, tell us about your fitness journey.

Jamie: I have not always been fit. I used to be a scrawny kid, weighing 115 lbs, and my health was not great. But ten years ago, I turned to gymming, put in the effort, and turned my life around. I have been obsessed with fitness ever since.

Q: How did you get into coaching?

Jamie: I wanted to help other people live their healthiest lives. From 2014 to 2019, I was a personal trainer and partner at my own PT studio. But then Covid-19 hit, and we were forced to close down our gym, so I turned to online coaching. My clients’ faith has helped Jamie K Fitness grow into a successful venture in just two years, and I get the satisfaction of seeing them achieve their goals.

Q: Nowadays, everyone is an Instagram fitness coach. How have you managed to create your empire on social media?

Jamie: By being faithful to myself and my teachings! I only preach what I practice, and people realize authenticity when they see it. They see results, and that inspires trust.

Q: What advice would you like to give to our readers?

Jamie: Your body is a temple. Treat it right, and it will treat you right. Living a healthy lifestyle is not difficult with the right mindset! My advice would be, join me, and we can achieve that mindset and a healthier lifestyle together. starts here.

