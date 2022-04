As the needs of the community continue to increase, Lake Christian Ministries is looking to expand its longtime headquarters in what used to be Moneta’s downtown. Lake Christian Ministries announced a capital campaign to raise enough funds from the community to construct an additional building as well as renovate their headquarters. The expansion is expected to double the nonprofit’s space and provide the necessary room for staff and volunteers to support people in need in Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties.

