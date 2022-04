DENVER — He didn’t finish like he wanted. But the start, on this day, meant more to Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman than most. Stroman, who has a tattoo of Jackie Robinson on his right calf and a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. on the other, pitched on Jackie Robinson Day for the first time in his career Friday at Coors Field, in a 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO