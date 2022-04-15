ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Construction fraud suspect arrested in Virginia Beach

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Geoffrey Cash, who is suspected of felony construction fraud , was arrested after being found in Virginia Beach.

According to at tweet from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office, the investigation of Cash’s case is still ongoing despite him having been arrested.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud by Cash to contact them at 804-365-6140.

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia.

