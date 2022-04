The following Bensalem High School students recently attended the DECA state competition in Hershey: Aayushi Patel, Aastha Patel, Prem Patel and Kush Patel. There were over 2,000 DECA members from across the state at the competition in many different events. The BHS participants did well, with each individual representing their high school in a positive way. Their advisor Ron Morris is proud of each student who participated.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 28 DAYS AGO