Illinois star Andre Curbelo returning home as St. John’s transfer

Andre Curbelo will be joining St. John's roster next season. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Andre Curbelo is coming home, and St. John’s now has a potentially dynamic backcourt that could give the opposition fits.

The former Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and a former top-50 recruit out of Long Island Lutheran made his decision on Friday, joining Posh Alexander to create what coach Mike Anderson hopes is a point guard duo that can lead the Johnnies back to the NCAA Tournament.

“Just having some guys from my high school, having kids from New York, being from home, the style of play, why wouldn’t I want to go there?” the 6-foot-1 Curbelo told The Post in an exclusive interview. “I think it will be the perfect fit and I’m just looking forward to it.”

Andre Curbelo’s playing style will fit in with the high-intensity Johnnies.

A number of power-conference schools were involved, such as Gonzaga, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Clemson. Curbelo was drawn to the idea of coming back to the area, playing with his old high school teammates, Rafael Pinzon and Drissa Traore; and he was attracted to Anderson’s fast-paced style. Curbelo was familiar with the coaching staff, which recruited him out of high school, and liked the idea of playing next to Alexander in a small-ball lineup that can push the pace. Assistant coach Van Macon was Curbelo’s lead recruiter.

Alexander was made aware St. John’s was recruiting Curbelo and was in favor of the move to add him, a source said. Alexander had a strong freshman year when he played alongside another point guard, Rasheem Dunn.

“I know it’s going to be electric,” Curbelo said of playing with Alexander. “I know we’re going to push each other. I know we’ll probably go at it, too. I know how good we can be together.”

Curbelo, a Puerto Rican native, is coming off a somewhat down year, in part due to a concussion that cost him two months of the season. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 32.9 percent from the field. But he still showed flashes of his immense talent, scoring 20 points against projected top-five NBA Draft pick Jaden Ivey and Purdue, and putting up 14 points and six assists in a big road win at Iowa. As a freshman, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and shot 49 percent from the field.

“He’s accountable for himself,” said Jay David, Curbelo’s youth coach who has known him since he was in middle school. “He knows there is work that he needs to do, and he feels comfortable doing that work at St. John’s.”

A Division I assistant coach familiar with Curbelo considered it a no-brainer for St. John’s because of his high upside and potential fit in the Johnnies’ up-tempo system — like Alexander, Curbelo is a weapon in transition and in the open court — while also pointing out the flaws in his game.

“He’s fun. He does some brilliant, brilliant things,” the coach said. “It gives St. John’s a dynamic player. He sees the game a step ahead. His IQ and his passing are at the highest level for a college basketball player, but his decision making can be questionable and his shot needs a lot of work.”

“Him and Posh co-existing,” the coach added, “is just going to be fascinating.”

Curbelo’s addition narrows St. John’s available scholarships to two. The focus now is on adding a shooter or two, preferable on the wing after losing Julian Champagnie and Aaron Wheeler to the professional ranks. The backcourt is now very full, not only with Curbelo and Alexander, but Pinzon, Dylan-Addae Wusu, Montez Mathis and incoming freshmen AJ Storr and Kolby King.