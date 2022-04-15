ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Illinois star Andre Curbelo returning home as St. John’s transfer

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VL081_0fAVCY0L00
Andre Curbelo will be joining St. John's roster next season. NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Andre Curbelo is coming home, and St. John’s now has a potentially dynamic backcourt that could give the opposition fits.

The former Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year and a former top-50 recruit out of Long Island Lutheran made his decision on Friday, joining Posh Alexander to create what coach Mike Anderson hopes is a point guard duo that can lead the Johnnies back to the NCAA Tournament.

“Just having some guys from my high school, having kids from New York, being from home, the style of play, why wouldn’t I want to go there?” the 6-foot-1 Curbelo told The Post in an exclusive interview. “I think it will be the perfect fit and I’m just looking forward to it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkyP8_0fAVCY0L00
Andre Curbelo’s playing style will fit in with the high-intensity Johnnies.

A number of power-conference schools were involved, such as Gonzaga, Texas A&M, Georgia Tech and Clemson. Curbelo was drawn to the idea of coming back to the area, playing with his old high school teammates, Rafael Pinzon and Drissa Traore; and he was attracted to Anderson’s fast-paced style. Curbelo was familiar with the coaching staff, which recruited him out of high school, and liked the idea of playing next to Alexander in a small-ball lineup that can push the pace. Assistant coach Van Macon was Curbelo’s lead recruiter.

Alexander was made aware St. John’s was recruiting Curbelo and was in favor of the move to add him, a source said. Alexander had a strong freshman year when he played alongside another point guard, Rasheem Dunn.

“I know it’s going to be electric,” Curbelo said of playing with Alexander. “I know we’re going to push each other. I know we’ll probably go at it, too. I know how good we can be together.”

Curbelo, a Puerto Rican native, is coming off a somewhat down year, in part due to a concussion that cost him two months of the season. He averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 32.9 percent from the field. But he still showed flashes of his immense talent, scoring 20 points against projected top-five NBA Draft pick Jaden Ivey and Purdue, and putting up 14 points and six assists in a big road win at Iowa. As a freshman, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and shot 49 percent from the field.

“He’s accountable for himself,” said Jay David, Curbelo’s youth coach who has known him since he was in middle school. “He knows there is work that he needs to do, and he feels comfortable doing that work at St. John’s.”

A Division I assistant coach familiar with Curbelo considered it a no-brainer for St. John’s because of his high upside and potential fit in the Johnnies’ up-tempo system — like Alexander, Curbelo is a weapon in transition and in the open court — while also pointing out the flaws in his game.

“He’s fun. He does some brilliant, brilliant things,” the coach said. “It gives St. John’s a dynamic player. He sees the game a step ahead. His IQ and his passing are at the highest level for a college basketball player, but his decision making can be questionable and his shot needs a lot of work.”

“Him and Posh co-existing,” the coach added, “is just going to be fascinating.”

Curbelo’s addition narrows St. John’s available scholarships to two. The focus now is on adding a shooter or two, preferable on the wing after losing Julian Champagnie and Aaron Wheeler to the professional ranks. The backcourt is now very full, not only with Curbelo and Alexander, but Pinzon, Dylan-Addae Wusu, Montez Mathis and incoming freshmen AJ Storr and Kolby King.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter Announces Commitment

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
fox40jackson.com

Emoni Bates leaving Memphis for transfer portal after 1 year

Emoni Bates, the five-star recruit who reclassified to 2021, has announced he’s entering the transfer portal after one season at Memphis. Bates announced his decision Saturday on his Instagram account, saying he thanked Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and the rest of his coaching staff for giving him a chance to be a Tiger.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
On3.com

LOOK: Antonio Reeves on his visit to Kentucky

Five-star forward Leonard Miller wasn’t the only potential addition to next season’s roster on Kentucky’s campus this weekend. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves‘ visit started on Friday. Yesterday, he shared pictures of himself in a Kentucky jersey on Instagram, asking fans for their thoughts with the disclaimer “Not committed.”
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy