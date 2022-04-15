ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Metaverse controller lets you touch objects in virtual reality

By Jona Jaupi , The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEt6c_0fAVCNXa00
Far more realistic than a traditional controller joystick, this device may help to accurately recreate virtual experiences such as pottery. MAKinteract Lab

A new virtual reality controller lets you touch and feel digital objects in the metaverse.

Virtual reality platforms are a hot topic right now, so naturally, the demand for gadgets that better the user experience is high.

And one handheld haptic controller, dubbed SpinOcchio, may outperform them all.

The device was developed by researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology’s MAKinteract Lab.

Using a spin process – for which it is named – the controller aims to recreate the sense of touch in a VR setting.

In fact, the gadget is capable of rendering both the thickness and slipping of a virtual object that sits between two fingers, the researchers noted in a study.

This is achieved using spinning and pivoting disks that replicate the feeling of skin slip around the fingertips.

Far more realistic than a traditional controller joystick, this device may help to accurately recreate virtual experiences such as pottery, Gizmodo reported.

But just how did the researchers create this gadget?

First, they determined the haptic (or touch) discrimination threshold for skin slip.

Then, using those results, they tested how “haptic realism of motion and thickness is perceived with varying visual cues in VR,” the researchers said.

Surprisingly, the team’s results found that in all cases, visual cues dominate over haptic perception.

Based on their results, the experts recommended using this device with applications that leverage skin-slip and grip interaction because they “contribute further to realistic experiences in VR.”

The SpinOcchio controller is due to launch at the 2022 Computer-Human Interaction conference that takes place in late April in New Orleans.

However, for those who are interested, the team’s research paper ‘SpinOcchio: Understanding Haptic-Visual Congruency of Skin-Slip in VR with a Dynamic Grip Controller’ can offer more information for now.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Zoom’s new virtual avatars let you show up to your next meeting as a dog

Zoom will let you show up to your next meeting as a rabbit, fox, dog, or another type of animal, using its new Avatars feature that replaces you with a virtual character that copies your expressions, Memoji-style. The company says this feature, which is included in the Zoom 5.10 update, will only let you become an animal at launch, but that new avatar options will be added in the future.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy