Valrico Man Arrested For Child Molestation

VALRICO, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Valrico man on multiple counts of child molestation.

Through speaking with victims, detectives learned that from 1998 through 2020, Thomas David Lair, 62, molested numerous young females, many under the age of 12, after befriending them and their families.

On April 13, 2022, Lair was arrested on five counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Victim Under 12) and two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Victim 12-15). This investigation is still ongoing.

Thomas David Lair, 62

“Our detectives are concerned that there could be other children affected, and we are asking anyone else who may be a victim not to be afraid to come forward and speak out,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “It’s important for parents to be cautious of any adult they entrust to care for their children and to also listen to their children if they say they are uncomfortable around an individual.”

Any additional victims are urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

