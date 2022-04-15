ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Nemanja Matic confirms he is leaving Man Utd this summer

By Jamie Spencer
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nemanja Matic has announced his intention to leave Man Utd this...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Chelsea join the race for Manchester United transfer target

Chelsea have joined the race for Manchester United transfer target Antony. Antony has been linked to Manchester United due to reports that Erik ten Hag will soon be appointed manager of Manchester United, via The Athletic. The Dutch manager currently has Antony in his Ajax squad, and he could be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Serbian#Old Trafford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Man Utd v Norwich: Confirmed team news

Jesse Lingard starts only his second league game of the season for Manchester United. He is one of four changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Everton, replacing Marcus Rashford. The other players coming into the side are Diogo Dalot, Paul Pogba and Anthony Elanga. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

288
Followers
2K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy