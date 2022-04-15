One puppy rescued after pair of armed dognappings in DC

P ablo the dog has been found safe and reunited with his family.

The 10-week-old Australian Shepherd, who was located and returned to his owners Thursday night, was one of two puppies stolen by gunpoint from his owner Wednesday afternoon within minutes of one another, according to police in Washington, D.C.

"About 30 hours after he was taken from us at gunpoint, Pablo was returned home safely," Abby Sev, one of his owners, wrote in a TikTok after the reunion. "He's back to his usual hungry, playful, puppy self."

DC POLICE INVESTIGATING TWO GUNPOINT DOG ROBBERIES

Pablo was recovered from a home in Northeast Washington, and several arrests were made at the residence, police said, noting efforts are underway to locate the second stolen dog.

A 1-year-old French bulldog , Bruno, was also a victim in a string of three armed robberies and a shooting that occurred within an hour of each other in the district. The bulldog remains missing.



Bruno's owner, Jamaica Harvey, said the dog robbery took place as they were on a walk. Bruno was last seen at Brightwood Park and is described as having a "gray coat, white belly and a white patch under chin" with a black collar and leash.

The investigation into the dognappings remains active.