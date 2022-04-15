House Ethics Committee extends inquiry into own member

T he House Ethics committee has extended an inquiry into Rep. John Rutherford, one of its own members.

The committee announced Thursday that it would continue to look into the Florida Republican regarding a matter referred to it by the Office of Congressional Ethics in February. The statement did not specify why Rutherford is under investigation, but it may be for a possible case of insider trading , according to reporting by Insider in March.



LAWMAKERS AND EXPERTS SPAR OVER CONGRESSIONAL STOCK TRADING

Rutherford acquired between $1,000 and $15,000 of stock from Raytheon , a weapons manufacturer, on the same day Russia invaded Ukraine. Insider noted that the congressman tweeted that same day that the United States should "leave nothing off the table" in considering its response.

It's rare for congressional committees to investigate one of their own, and if the inquiry continues, Rutherford will have to recuse himself from proceedings. The committee will decide how it wants to proceed in the case by May 31.

Rep. Thomas Suozzi, a Democrat from New York, has also drawn the committee's attention. He allegedly failed to disclose his stock transactions before the filing deadlines for several years, and the committee will announce further action by the end of July.

The problem of insider trading has become one of the most heated issues in Congress in recent months after it came to light that Nancy Pelosi's husband made millions in trading the stocks of companies she helps regulate. Government watchdogs, ethics groups, and some members have pushed for sitting lawmakers, their immediate families, and congressional staffers to be banned from trading any stock due to their access to information that is not available to the public.

Rutherford's office has not responded to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.