WATCH: Mika Brzezinski inquires on stopping Musk, citing 'dangerous precedent'

MSNBC ' s Mika Brzezinski appeared concerned about billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk 's recent Twitter offer Friday, asking a guest on Morning Joe if there are ways to stop him and calling the possible acquisition "a very dangerous precedent."

"Are there any ways to stop him if he wants to buy Twitter? Are there any guardrails around something like this?" Brzezinski asked Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez.

Lopez recently criticized Musk and his bid for the popular social media platform in a scathing article, which Brzezinski read an excerpt from.

"I think it's important to note that Elon doesn’t just think that dangerous speech is like 'whatever' on Twitter. In real life, he has allowed dangerous speech like racist speech, violent speech, to fester at his factories," Lopez said, adding that black people are treated like "garbage" at Tesla facilities.

TWITTER ADOPTS POISON PILL TO THWART MUSK TAKEOVER

"He does not believe in the consequences of words," she said. "And when words mean things, we have to take that seriously."

She further speculated that "shareholders have been pushing Twitter to kind of be the vanguard of labeling misinformation, kicking off bad actors, moderating behavior, moderating speech," expressing that Musk's vision seems to be contrary to that of the shareholders.

In a Wednesday letter to Bret Taylor, the chairman of the board of Twitter, Musk made the bid for the platform, offering $54.20 per share in cash. According to the billionaire, if his more than $41 billion offer is denied, he may "need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."