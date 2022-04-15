ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

WATCH: Mika Brzezinski inquires on stopping Musk, citing 'dangerous precedent'

By Julia Johnson
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVcTL_0fAVAtPu00

MSNBC ' s Mika Brzezinski appeared concerned about billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk 's recent Twitter offer Friday, asking a guest on Morning Joe if there are ways to stop him and calling the possible acquisition "a very dangerous precedent."

"Are there any ways to stop him if he wants to buy Twitter? Are there any guardrails around something like this?" Brzezinski asked Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez.

Lopez recently criticized Musk and his bid for the popular social media platform in a scathing article, which Brzezinski read an excerpt from.

"I think it's important to note that Elon doesn’t just think that dangerous speech is like 'whatever' on Twitter. In real life, he has allowed dangerous speech like racist speech, violent speech, to fester at his factories," Lopez said, adding that black people are treated like "garbage" at Tesla facilities.

TWITTER ADOPTS POISON PILL TO THWART MUSK TAKEOVER

"He does not believe in the consequences of words," she said. "And when words mean things, we have to take that seriously."

She further speculated that "shareholders have been pushing Twitter to kind of be the vanguard of labeling misinformation, kicking off bad actors, moderating behavior, moderating speech," expressing that Musk's vision seems to be contrary to that of the shareholders.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In a Wednesday letter to Bret Taylor, the chairman of the board of Twitter, Musk made the bid for the platform, offering $54.20 per share in cash. According to the billionaire, if his more than $41 billion offer is denied, he may "need to reconsider my position as a shareholder."

Comments / 12

William Goode
20h ago

No one questioned Google when they bought YouTube or Besos when he bought the Washington Post. Why is Twitters purchase by Musk any different?

Reply
8
jredegg
1d ago

These libtards can’t stand the possibility that we may actually have free speech in this country again!

Reply(1)
12
Lynn Blankenship
13h ago

Mika said the same thing about President Trump........She’s a Known Nazi. Look up who her Marxist Father was......

Reply(3)
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mika Brzezinski
The Independent

Biden hits back at Matt Gaetz over Ukraine questions: ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done?’

President Joe Biden had some sharp words for Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, after the Republican tore into US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, during a hearing in Congress and criticised the US response to the Ukraine crisis.The president recounted the story a day later, addressing a national union conference on Wednesday.“[Secretary Austin] basically looked at him and said, ‘What the hell do you think we’ve done? Why do you think they’re able to fight? We’ve trained them and we’ve given them weapons. That’s what’s happening.’”The Florida Republican hammered Mr Austin during a budget hearing before the House Armed Services...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Precedent#Msnbc#Business Insider
Fox News

Durham says CIA found data alleging Trump-Russia connection not 'technically plausible,' was 'user created'

Special Counsel John Durham asserted in a court filing Friday that the CIA concluded data from Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann alleging coordination between Donald Trump and Russia was "not technically plausible" and was "user created." In the filing, Durham responded to objections from Sussmann’s defense regarding what evidence could...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
201K+
Followers
63K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy