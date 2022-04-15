ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ukrainian police say it appears many of the bodies discovered near Kyiv are civilians that were 'simply executed'

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRkve_0fAVAnMm00

A man takes a break from working on the graves of civilians killed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha during the war with Russia on April 14, 2022.

AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd

  • Ukrainian police said the bodies of more than 900 civilians have been found in the areas outside capital of Kyiv, the Associated Press reported.
  • Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov it appears that the majority of them were "simply executed."
  • The harrowing discovery was made after Russian forces withdrew from the area around Kyiv.

Ukrainian police said on Friday that the bodies of more than 900 civilians have been found in the areas outside Ukraine's capital of Kyiv — and that it appears many of them were "simply executed" by Russian troops.

Kyiv regional police chief Andriy Nebytov said that the bodies were discovered strewn in the streets in the region surrounding the capital or in temporary burial plots, the Associated Press reported .

Citing police data, Nebytov said that 95% of the slain civilians died from gunshot wounds, according to the news outlet.

"We understand that under the [Russian] occupation, people were simply executed in the streets," Nebytov said, adding that the death toll is expected to rise as more bodies are found daily under debris and in mass graves, according to the AP.

The harrowing discovery was made after Russian forces withdrew from the area around Kyiv after several weeks of war with the eastern European country in which Russian troops failed to capture the capital.

Nebytov said more than 350 bodies were found in the Ukrainian town of Bucha alone, the AP reported.

Additionally, Nebytov said that utility workers in Bucha buried bodies in the Kyiv suburb when it was under Russian control and said Russian troops were "tracking down" people with pro-Ukrainian views, according to the AP.

Earlier this month, gruesome scenes of dead civilians emerged out of Bucha, sparking international outrage.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 23

All4OneaNd1ForMe
2d ago

Which is why the Ukrainian soldiers are being railroaded by the media for executing Russian soldiers. They're just returning the favor. As one adult without any political affiliation, pay it no mind.. you tell me as an honest human being, if someone come in to destroy your town. It was war. Tell me with honesty that you would not shoot on sight, fight and execute anyone or anything that stood in your way to freedom. I'm not suggesting it's right, I'm not suggesting it is by the Geneva convention, I'm just suggesting it's WaR.

Reply(6)
20
Related
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Kyiv#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Ap Photo#The Associated Press#Russian#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'One country could respond in kind': Armed forces minister warns that Britain could go it alone if Vladimir Putin's troops launch chemical agent in Ukraine... and take action WITHOUT Nato vote

Britain could go it alone in responding directly to a chemical agent attack by Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, the armed forces minister has suggested. James Heappey said the Russian president is wrong if he thinks a response to him using banned weapons would require a Nato vote. He was speaking...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Business Insider

465K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy