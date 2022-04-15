Arkansans enter Easter weekend with gas averaging $3.68 per gallon
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As drivers in the Natural State hit the pumps in preparation for a busy Easter weekend, gas prices continue a slow decline.
Currently, the average cost for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $3.68, which is down 5 cents from the week before and down 20 cents compared to one month ago.
For those using diesel fuel, the cost of a gallon is currently averaging $4.73, which is $1.75 more expensive than the average one year ago.Bunny money: Average price of Easter basket nearing $62
In central Arkansas, drivers in Pine Bluff are currently paying $3.70 per gallon which is two cents above the state average. For those in Little Rock, however, the current average is $3.66 per gallon and those in Hot Springs are paying $3.68 per gallon.
For the first time in over a month, there are no counties in Arkansas with an average gas price above $4.Arkansas’ unemployment rate remains stable in March
Currently, the county with the most expensive gas in the state is Lafayette where the average price is $3.97. Greene County currently has the cheapest gas in the state with an average price of $3.45.
Around the country, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.07. The state with the most expensive gas remains California at $5.71 per gallon. Missouri is the state with the cheapest gas right now, at $3.64 per gallon.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0