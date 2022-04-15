ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New twists in Pam Hupp case revealed on ‘Dateline’

By Stephanie Thompson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRYJM_0fAV9VQK00

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” Keith Morrison reports on the latest twists and turns in the case of Pam Hupp, who was charged last year in the murder of her close friend.

Here is a preview of Morrison’s report:

LEAH ASKEY: I’m not a person that’s gonna sit in judgment of anybody else.

Her name is Leah Askey.

LEAH ASKEY: But I will put my morals and my ethics up against anyone.

The woman whose prosecution of the wrong person brought the whole bizarre story to our attention in the first place. We’ve been wanting to talk to her for years and now finally we have.

LEAH ASKEY: They act like that I have horns, and I just came out after this guy, and that’s not what occurred at all.

Leah Askey will tell us her side of the story and why she says she was right all along.

LEAH ASKEY: I did my job. And I did it well. And had I not done it well, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.

But at the heart of it was that thing about Pam.

MARY ANDERSON: It’s Pam. Anything can happen.

PAM: I had a sack of cash. Am I not clear?

PAM: She loved me. I loved her. We had a special relationship.

MARY ANDERSON: I had no idea things would get this crazy.

Friday’s “Dateline” is a continuation of Keith Morrison’s years-long reporting on Pam Hupp, including how she impersonated a real-life “Dateline” producer. Watch “The Real Thing About Pam” at 9 p.m. on NBC 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

How To Watch ‘Dateline’s New Pam Hupp Episode: Time, Streaming Info, Where To Watch ‘The Real Thing About Pam’

The Renée Zellweger-led series The Thing About Pam may have aired its series finale on Tuesday, but NBC isn’t done exploring the bizarre story of Pam Hupp. Later tonight (Friday, April 15), a new Dateline episode about the case, “The Real Thing About Pam,” premieres on the network. The two-hour broadcast features new interviews, including a conversation with Leah Askey, the prosecutor behind the wrongful conviction of Russ Faria. If you can’t watch live, tonight’s Dateline will be available for next-day streaming (more on that below), and both the original Dateline episode about the case as well as an episode of Snapped about Pam Hupp are currently available on Peacock.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Morrison
Person
Pam Hupp
Popculture

'NCIS' Star Might Have Just Have Teased His Character's Death

There might be some major changes on the way for NCIS. One of the stars of the show, Brian Dietzen, even teased that something drastic may happen to his character Jimmy Palmer. Ahead of the latest episode, Dietzen shared a photo of himself, dressed in character, posing in front of angel wings. Could it be a sign that Palmer will meet an unfortunate fate on NCIS?
TV & VIDEOS
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Rae Allen, The Sopranos and All In The Family Actress, Dies at 95

Rae Allen, an actress best known for her roles in The Sopranos, All in the Family, and A League of Their Own, has passed away at the age of 95. According to reports, Allen died peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, April 6th. Born Rae Julia Theresa Abruzzo on July 23, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York, Allen was an accomplished actress of the stage and screen, as well as a director and singer. She trained at the HB Studio in New York City's Greenwich Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dateline#Nbc News#Nbc 4#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Woody Harrelson’s Wife: Everything To Know About Laura Louie, Plus His Previous Marriage

The Oscar-nominated star has been married twice! Find out all about Laura Louie and Nancy Simon here. Woody Harrelson is the epitome of a television actor making a successful transition to the big screen. The 60-year-old Texas native became a household name in the late 80s with his hilarious turn as the dim-witted, good-natured Woody on the sitcom Cheers before heading off for the movies. It wasn’t long before he was awarded with Oscar nominations for his work in 1997’s The People Vs. Larry Flynt, 2010’s The Messenger and 2018’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. While he may not have taken home the big prize, he certainly cemented himself as an A-list actor. More recently, he can be seen in Solo: A Stars Wars Story and the superhero flick Venom.
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinema Blend

How FBI: Most Wanted Will 'Reinvigorate' The Task Force With Dylan McDermott's New Character After Losing Jess, According To Showrunner

FBI: Most Wanted delivered the biggest twist in show history when Jess LaCroix was killed off for actor Julian McMahon’s departure, and the Task Force is facing a whole new era with a new team leader on the way. Although details are few and far between about the newcomer, he’ll be played by Law & Order: Organized Crime actor Dylan McDermott in a very different role from his villainous Richard Wheatley on OC. Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins spoke with CinemaBlend about the arrival of McDermott’s character and what it means for the Task Force as a whole on the hit CBS series.
TV SERIES
KTVB

'Young Sheldon' Stars, Producers Tease 'Show-Shifting' 100th Episode (Exclusive)

Young Sheldon is about to hit a milestone -- 100 episodes -- and the stars and producers recently stepped out to celebrate the CBS comedy's impressive achievement. The series, a prequel spinoff to The Big Bang Theory, revolves around young Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) as he grows up in East Texas. In the upcoming 100th episode, airing March 31, Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace), while George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Mary (Zoe Perry) are caught in the middle of Meemaw (Annie Potts) and Dale's (Craig T. Nelson) breakup.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ted Prequel Series Casting Hints at End of The Orville's Run

Click here to read the full article. Helmsman Gordon Malloy of the U.S.S. Orville is about to make a thunder buddy for life. Scott Grimes has been cast in Peacock’s previously announced Ted prequel series, opposite series creator and Orville costar Seth MacFarlane, TVLine has learned. Additionally, Max Burkholder (Parenthood) has been cast as a 16-year-old John Bennett — the role originated by Mark Wahlberg in the 2012 film. Grimes will play John’s father Matty, “a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family, and doesn’t like anyone challenging him — particularly his liberal-minded niece Blaire (played...
TV SERIES
HipHopWired

Benzino Responds To 50 Cent After Gay Accusations Online [Video]

The struggle continues for Benzino with no foreseeable end in sight. He has responded to 50 Cent after the king of petty put his alleged romantic dealings with a transgender individual. As per Complex the Boston, Massachusetts native had a lot to say when he spoke on his latest snafu. Last week footage of Shauna Brooks […]
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy