Barry County, MI

Barry Co. murder suspect found guilty on numerous charges

By Jerry Malec
wkzo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Barry County man accused of murdering a young woman in 2021, and then recording a video of it was found guilty on multiple charges on Friday, April 15. This following a 4-day trial. In a release issued by the Barry County Prosecutor’s...

wkzo.com

