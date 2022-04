Ninety-seven years before Helen Reddy recorded “I Am Woman” (hear me roar), that would become the unofficial feminine anthem, William Ernest Henley wrote one of my favorite poems. It was called “Invictus,” which means unconquerable. The last two lines read: I am the master of my fate; I am the captain of my soul. I have always taken that to mean I am responsible for what I do and say, and no one can beat me down or misuse me without my permission.

