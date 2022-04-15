ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle suits up in white for Invictus Games 2022 reception

By Elana Fishman
From starring in “Suits” to wearing them with style.

Meghan Markle looked sharp in a white Valentino suit at a reception ahead of the 2022 Invictus Games in the Netherlands Friday.

In addition to her double-breasted blazer ($3,500) and matching tailored trousers ($1,540), the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex carried a studded chain-strap bag ($3,400) from the storied fashion house.

She further accessorized with Aquazzura pumps, her gold Cartier Tank watch , a delicate Catbird hand bracelet ($238) and a Sophie Lis pendant necklace ($374) adorned with “+ qu’hier” (“more than yesterday”) and “- que demain” (“less than tomorrow”).

Inspired by French poet Rosemonde Gerard’s “The Eternal Song,” the piece is meant to symbolize eternal love.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJoTZ_0fAV79pt00 She accessorized with a matching Valentino bag and dainty gold jewelry.Getty Images for the Invictus Ga

Ahead of arriving in The Hague, Markle and husband Prince Harry paid a visit to the Queen , marking the duchess’ return to the UK after more than two years. The monarch, who recovered from COVID-19 last month , will celebrate her 96th birthday on April 21.

Originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Invictus Games will run from April 16 to 22. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to stay for the first several days, while the Duke of Sussex will remain for the full week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckY4C_0fAV79pt00 The Sussexes headed to The Hague after their meeting with the Queen.Samir Hussein/WireImage

Back in 2017, Markle and Harry made their first official appearance as a couple at the event, with the future duchess memorably wearing a pair of ripped jeans by Mother and a white button-up shirt by the couple’s friend Misha Nonoo.

