ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘Choose or Die’ Ending Explained: What Does That Confusing Final Scene Mean?

By Anna Menta
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyNCu_0fAV78xA00

By now, teens ought to know better than to dust off an old video game from the ’80s and fire it up. Those things are always cursed, my dudes!

The young protagonists—Asa Butterfield and Iola Evans—in the new Netflix horror movie, Choose or Die, learn that lesson the hard way. Directed by Toby Meakins, with a script by Simon Allen, this ’80s-inspired horror movie is brimming with creative, disturbing visuals that you won’t be able to get out of your mind. That’s the good part.

The bad part is that the actual Choose or Die plot doesn’t make much sense. That’s par for the course for a lot of horror movies, but this one is particularly confusing, especially when it comes to the baffling ending. But don’t you worry, because Decider is here to help. Read on for a thorough Choose or Die plot summary, as well as a Choose or Die ending, explained.

WHAT IS CHOOSE OR DIE ABOUT? CHOOSE OR DIE PLOT SUMMARY:

The film opens with a mother and teenage son arguing, while the father, Hal (Eddie Marsan) hides in his den filled with retro video games and other ’80s paraphernalia. He starts to play an old-school survival video game called CURS>R, and he quickly realizes the game controls the world around him. When the game asks Hal to choose lights on or off, he chooses off, and his lights turn off. But then the game asks: “His tongue or his ears? Choose or die!” When Hal stumbles out of his den, he sees his wife holding a bloodied knife and a disembodied tongue, and his son blooding from the mouth. A credits sequence shows a series of prompts from the game forcing Hal to distribute Curs>r if he wants to keep his family safe.

Meanwhile, Kayla (Iola Evans) is a college student struggling to find a programming job, who is trying to support her grieving mother after her young brother Ricky died in a tragic drowning accident. Kayla’s drug dealer neighbor Lance (Ryan Gage) is making things worse by selling her mom heroine. When Kayla discovers an obscure video game from the ’80s at her friend Isaac’s (Asa Butterfield) place, she decides to try to beat the game for a chance to win the unclaimed $100,000 prize. (Is that something that you could do with ’80s video games? OK!)

Kayla tests the game, which is called Curs>r, out one late night at her local diner. She soon realizes the game is affecting her reality when her previously friendly waitress becomes possessed by the game. The waitress begins breaking glasses, and when the game asks Kayla whether the waitress should “break more” or “clean up,” Kayla types in “clean up.” But instead of cleaning up, the waitress begins to eat the glass pieces, crying that she can’t stop. The game tells Kayla she has completed Level 1, and to come back tomorrow at the same time for “more terror.”

The waitress’s death is ruled a suicide, but Kayla knows it was the game. The next night, at the same time, Kayla gets a panicked call from her mom at work. Her mom says she is being attacked by killer rats in the apartment. A nearby computer tells Kayla that this is “Level 2” of the game. Kayla is forced to play as the rat looking for “meat” in the apartment. On the phone, Kayla just barely manages to guide her mother to safety by having her jump out of the apartment window.

Kayla’s mom survives the jump but is in the hospital. Kayla goes to her friend Isaac for help. The two friends play Level 3 of the game, which forces Kayla to choose whether to save Isaac or her little brother. Knowing that her brother is already dead, she chooses Isaac. After they beat the level, Isaac finds a clue about Curs>r in an old zine: info about dial-up games that would cost money per minute to play, but that kids figured out how to hack into the phone lines to play for free. Using that same hack, Kayla and Isaac track the phone number for the Curs>r “prize line.”

It doesn’t really make sense, but it does lead to Kayla and Isaac finding out more info about the game, thanks to an informational video they find in a creepy warehouse. In the video, a Dharma Initiative-esque man in a lab coat explains that his research team discovered a curse related to strange symbols that affect reality. Though it is not made clear in the movie, this man’s name is Beck, and he invented the game using the symbols when he was a child. Beck explains that when someone—a “cursor”—uses these symbols against someone else—the “cursed”—the cursor benefits the more the cursed suffers.

To demonstrate what he means by this, Beck forces a test subject to play the video game, which asks him to choose between eating the computer and eating his own arm. At the same time, the Beck stabs himself in the arm. While the test subject begins to eat his own arm, Beck’s arm wound begins to heal. OK… so the person bestowing the curse is blessed every time the person being cursed suffers. Got it.

Before Kayla and Isaac can leave the warehouse, they are pulled into Level 4 of the game. (Apparently, this is the point where the movie decides to give up on the “only at 2 a.m.” thing.) Kayla is forced to choose between “rewind or fast-forward,” both of which result in Isaac vomiting out (or in) tape from a VHS tape. By the time the level is complete, Isaac is dead.

WHAT IS THE CHOOSE OR DIE ENDING EXPLAINED?

After Isaac dies, the computer prompts Kayla to “beat the boss.” It gives her coordinates for where to go, which leads her to a remote house in the woods. Inside the house is Hal, the guy from the very first scene, along with his wife and son. The son, Gabe, is wearing creepy magazine cut-outs of a mouth and an eye on his face, to cover up his injuries.

Hal is surprised that the game sent Kayla, a player, to his house. He explains that was forced to play two levels of the game—which explains why his son is also missing an eye—and then the game promised to leave him alone if he made copies and distributed them. Kayla’s phone alerts her that she is at the final level “boss battle,” and Hal is indignant that he is, apparently, the bad guy, and Kayla is the hero. He’s mad, because, “Aren’t guys like me allowed to be the hero anymore?”

Hal throws a plate at Kayla’s face, but she doesn’t get injured. Instead, Hal is the one who has a cut on his face. For some reason—despite the fact that this was not how it worked in the research demonstration when the guy’s arm was healed—the damage that Hal tries to do to Kayla is actually done to him, and vice versa. It doesn’t make a lick of sense, but both Kayla and Hal adapt quickly and attempt to injure themselves, in order to hurt each other. With some help from the son and the wife, Kayla wins that battle when she drowns herself in the pool. Hal chokes up water and dies, and his CURS>R game declares “Game Over.”

The wife helps Kayla out of the pool and promises to cover up her crime. Kayla gets a notification on her phone from the game—a symbol that she understands means that she is now the “cursor” in control of the game, and she has the ability to curse people. She starts by targeting Lance, the drug dealer harassing her mom. While Lance suffers a horrifying death, Kayla’s injuries are healed.

In the final scene, Kayla receives a phone call from the man who cursed her—it’s Beck, the game designer, we met in that informational video. He asks Kayla who will suffer at the hands of the game next, and Kayla replies, “Only people who deserve it.” With that, the movie ends, with the implication that Kayla will become a Death Note-esque vigilante.

Essentially, the plot is made up and the rules don’t matter in Choose or Die. While the visuals are creepy and cool, Choose or Die clearly prioritized horror vibes over a coherent story. So don’t give yourself a headache attempting to understand the Choose or Die ending—just go with it.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
Popculture

Will Smith Action Movie Is a Hit on Netflix, But US Viewers Can't Watch It

Will Smith has a spot on Netflix's weekly Top 10 global chart, thanks to his 2019 action movie Gemini Man. However, U.S. subscribers had nothing to do with the film's success on the streamer because it is not available to stream domestically. The number one movie on the chart is Netflix's original movie The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Marsan
Person
Asa Butterfield
HuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Black Crab'

For the second consecutive week, “The Adam Project” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The new sci-fi film stars Ryan Reynolds as a time-traveling pilot from the year 2050 who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his younger self to complete his mission. “The Adam Project” has received mixed reviews from critics.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
Fox News

Sandra Bullock says she regrets making this movie: ‘I’m still embarrassed’

According to Sandra Bullock, there’s one movie from her decades-long career in Hollywood that still makes "no sense." The actress recently sat down with her co-star Daniel Radcliffe to discuss their new film "The Lost City." When the pair was asked if there are any movies they were initially "embarrassed" to do, but "came around to" for their fans, the actress was quick to respond.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Crime#Video Game#Curs
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Outer Range’: Cast, Release Date, How To Watch Josh Brolin’s ‘Outer Range’ Online

The untamable wilderness collides with an unfathomable mystery in the intriguing new Prime Video thriller Outer Range. Debuting Friday, April 15 on Amazon, the series follows Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher who discovers an incomprehensible mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. Embroiled in a fight for his land and family, Royal is coping with the disappearance of a loved one as well as the arrival of a mysterious black void in his pasture. Also starring Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, and Schitt’s Creek standout Noah Reid, the first two episodes debut Friday, April 15 on Prime Video, with two new installments premiering weekly on the streamer (more on that below).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Nicolas Cage clears up ‘misconception’ about reason why he accepted dozens of VOD movie roles

Nicolas Cage has defended starring in so many straight-to-VOD films, while explaining what he spent the money on.In between more well-known roles in films like Mandy and Pig, the actor racked up dozens of credits in films that bypassed cinema releases and became available to rent at home without much fanfare.These films arrived amid reports that the actor spent the entirety of his $150m fortune and was in deep debt after owing the IRS property taxes of $6.3m.Now, in a new interview with GQ, Cage explained the basis behind accepting the roles stemmed from a refusal to file for...
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

The Best Movies to Watch on Hulu Now

Only three movies are new to Hulu this week, but fans of the National Lampoon should appreciate the documentary about that humor publication's history. Here's a look at the movies coming to Hulu this week, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to watch this...
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

How to watch the Twilight Movies in order

Robert Pattinson might be dominating the big screen in The Batman right now, but the role that boosted his status as an actor who could command a franchise dates all the way back to The Twilight Saga, a multi-film franchise, and it's that we're talking about here. Specifically, how to watch the Twilight movies in order.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’ Wants So Badly to be the American Version of ‘The Crown’

Watching Showtime‘s lavish new drama The First Lady made me think of the classic fable, “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” In that story, an emperor is coddled into believing he is being sold the most fabulous garments ever made. No one — except a small child who sees him parading his outfit in public — has the guts to point out he’s stark naked. I was reminded of this story because The First Lady stars Oscar-winner and living acting legend Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, iconic movie star Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford, and Emmy-winning, beloved TV actress Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The supporting cast includes the likes of Ellen Burstyn, Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, Judy Greer, and Lily Rabe. The First Lady is one of the most hyped shows debuting this spring and it is terrible.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

13 books to read before their adaptations are released this year

The page-to-screen process is a tale as old as time – and a lucrative one at that. The screen rights for some books sell for millions:The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown sold for $6m (£4.6m), and EL James earned $5m (£3.8m) from her Fifty Shades trilogy. Occasionally, these rights are sold before the the book has even hit the shelves, like with Hidden Figures by Margot Lee Shetterly, The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, and The Martian by Andy Weir. So far this year, we’ve been spoiled with page-to-screen adaptations: Jandy Nelson’s The Sky is Everywhere arrived on...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Decider.com

Decider.com

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy