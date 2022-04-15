ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week: April 14-20

By JJ Snyder, KTNV Staff, Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
Whether you're headed to a show or looking for something a little more low-key, here are 13 Things to do in Las Vegas this week:

Featured

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Check out Code Orange at Las Vegas Hotels cozy venue at 24 Oxford. Code Orange will be promoting their new single alongside other bands including Loathe, Vended, and Dying Wish. The concert is on April 23, 2022, at 7 p.m. and cost $26.00 per ticket .

Gavin DeGraw at The Venetian
Fans of Gavin DeGraw can see him perform inside the Venetian Theatre on April 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $35.

Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend
The Orleans Hotel and Casino will be hosting 80 bands including 30 disco jockeys (DJs) alongside a Burlesque show until Sunday, April 16, 2rodder tickets cost 2022. Hi roller tickets include all events from the 14 to the 16 and cost $230, the classic ticket allows access to the car show only at $60 and hot rodder tickets only give access to the April 16 car show which costs $40. Tickets can be found on the Viva Las Vegas webpage .

vivalasvegas.net
Poster for Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend

Las Vegas Reflection Bay
On Sunday, April 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lake Las Vegas' Reflection Bay will be home to Easter Brunch prepared by chef Scott Cummings. Attendees will have the opportunity to eat seasonal spreads, including homemade coffee cake, bacon and spinach quiches, maple glazed ham, oven-roasted turkey, a variety of desserts, and more. The brunch serves two and costs $59.99. Those interested can make reservations via calling (702) 904-7875.

Reflection Bay
Easter Dinner Menu at Reflection Bay 2022

Crafthaus Brewery Cookie Decorating Workshop
Crafthaus Brewery will be hosting the perfect workshop for lovers of Hip-Hop and sugar cookies. On April 15, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. people will be able to learn how to decorate Easter sugar cookies in 90’s Hip Hop fashion. Tickets cost $60 and is open to people of all skill levels. During the event participants will practice basic piping techniques, proper royal icing consistency, how to successfully achieve the line & flood method, wet on wet icing techniques, and more. Tickets can be purchased on the Cookies and Cocktails website .

cookiesandcoktailslv.com
Photo for Hip Hop cookie decorating event 2022

Mirage Rhumbar Reopening
The Mirage is reopening Rhumbar Tropical Ultra Lounge on April 20, 2022. According to the Mirage, the venue has been reworked by BASILE Studio into an ultra-lounge featuring a refreshed bar program, elevated culinary fare, cigar menu, and nightly entertainment. Once open Rhumbar Tropical Lounge will be open 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Those interested can learn more and make reservations by visiting the Mirage website .

AREA15 Illiminarium
On April 15, 2022, AREA15 is opening its newest entertainment complex Illuminarium. The complex will have three experiences including WILD: A Safari Experience , SPACE: A Journey to the Moon & Beyond, and O’KEEFFE: One Hundred Flowers . The illiminarium will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for daytime admission. Nighttime admission starts at 8 p.m. and is for adults 21 and older. Those interested in learning more or purchasing tickets can do so by visiting Illiminariums website .

Illuminarium Experiences
Photo collage of Illumarium experiences 2022.

The Strat Rogue
From April 16 to April 30, 2022, ROUGE: THE SEXIEST SHOW IN VEGAS will be at the STRAT Theater. Tickets are range from $49 to $99 and have a 25% discount for Las Vegas locals. ROGUE was created by Hanoch Rosènn and features a topless show with acrobats, aerialists, dancers, contortionists, comedians, hand balances and more. Those interested in purchasing tickets or learning more can do so by clicking here .

Planet Hollywood Sin City
The hard rock band Scorpion will be performing on April 16 at 8 p.m. at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased on ticektmaster.com .

Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano
12-time Grammy winner Lada Gaga is heading to Dolby Live at Park MGM to perform. Those interested will be able to witness her performance from Saturday, April 16, to Thursday, April 30, and May 1. Gaga’s performances start at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online .

Backstreet Boys
Backstreet’s back and they are performing on the Las Vegas Strip at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Friday and Saturday. Backstreet Boys Friday and Saturday shows mark the end of the residency in Las Vegas and the catalyst of their DNA World Tour. The bands performance starts at 8 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com .

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS
Allegiant Stadium will be home to the pop group BTS for their BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Those interested can purchase resale tickets online at ticketmaster.com .

BTS Live Play
On Friday and Saturday people will be able to enjoy the in-person live broadcast of LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS at 8 p.m. Grand Garden Arena will be home to the event and resale tickets for it can be found on ticketmaster.com.

