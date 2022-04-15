ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver killed after hitting tree in Colleton County

By Tim Renaud
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Friday morning after colliding with a tree in Colleton County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on US Highway 15 near Zeke Drive.

According to Trooper Pye, the driver of a 2002 Honda sedan was traveling south on US 15 when their vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

