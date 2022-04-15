ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ Defense To Block Elon Musk Takeover Bid

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtXAz_0fAV5ZWi00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP/CNN) — The latest episode of the Twitter-Elon Musk drama unfolded Friday when the San Francisco-based social media giant announced its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private.

Twitter said the move, formally called a “limited duration shareholder rights plan,” aims to enable its investors to “realize the full value of their investment” by reducing the likelihood that any one person can gain control of the company without either paying shareholders a premium or giving the board more time.

Poison pills are often used to defend against hostile takeovers.

Twitter’s plan would take effect if Musk’s roughly 9% stake grows to 15% or more. Even then, Musk could still take over the company with a proxy fight by voting out the current directors.

“The Rights Plan will reduce the likelihood that any entity, person or group gains control of Twitter through open market accumulation without paying all shareholders an appropriate control premium or without providing the Board sufficient time to make informed judgments and take actions that are in the best interests of shareholders,” the company said in its statement.

Musk on Thursday offered to acquire all the shares in Twitter he does not own for $54.20 per share, valuing the company at $41.4 billion. That represents a 38% premium over the closing price on April 1, the last trading day before Musk disclosed that he had become Twitter’s biggest shareholder, and an 18% premium over its closing price Wednesday.

The deal offer came 10 days after Musk first disclosed that he had become Twitter’s largest shareholder. He has since been eclipsed by Vanguard Group.

The offer capped off a whirlwind 10-day period during which Musk revealed he had become the company’s largest shareholder, accepted a position on the board only to ditch it, and tweeted throughout about how Twitter may be dying and should consider eliminating the “w” from its name, among other suggestions.

The company now appears to be prepping for what could be a drawn-out acquisition drama. Even so, there seem to be sincere doubts about whether Musk, a successful but sometimes erratic entrepreneur who ended up in hot water with regulators in 2018 after falsely suggesting that he had secured funding to take Tesla private, is serious about moving forward with the deal.

Despite being the richest man in the world, there are questions about how he would come up with the cash to finance the nearly $42 billion deal. Musk himself admitted in an interview Thursday that closing a deal would be challenging, saying, “I’m not sure I’ll actually be able to acquire it.”

Twitter’s stock fluctuated a bit Thursday but remained mostly flat, closing around $45, well below Musk’s offer price of $54.20 per share. The lack of enthusiasm — unusual after a takeover offer — suggests investor skepticism about the deal going through.

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. CNN and Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Distractify

TikToker Notices Strange Detail About Dollar Bills Folks Can’t Unsee

There's something inherently fun about conspiracy theories, why else would so many people get so stoked about reading into them and acting like Charlie from It's Always Sunny wigging out while creating boards that somehow tie together a bunch of seemingly unrelated global events to prove once and for all that the Freemasons are really behind PETA are who trying to pollute our minds with 5G and destroying the concept of sex and gender to make us prime for The Rapture?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
protocol.com

An Elon Musk takeover is Twitter's worst nightmare. Here's what happens next.

Elon Musk just can’t seem to keep himself out of the news cycle. (To Musk, this is of course a feature, not a bug.) Less than two weeks ago, he revealed he had acquired a massive stake in Twitter on the down-low, which garnered him the offer of a seat on the company’s board. He then promptly rejected that role once it became clear that it would require him to behave like a board member. Then early Thursday morning, he dropped the bombshell: a proposal to acquire the entire company. All of it, his and his alone, for the low, low price of $43 billion and change.
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question. Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Vanguard Group#Cbs Sf Ap#Cnn#The Twitter Elon Musk
The Atlantic

Elon Musk, Baloney King

You can call Elon Musk a lot of things. Agent of chaos. Savvy investor. Obsessive workaholic. But the tech-industry analyst Benedict Evans has a different suggestion. He calls Musk a “bullshitter who delivers.” I’d go even further: Musk exemplifies a new kind of bullshitter, one we haven’t really seen before. Call it the “bullionaire,” maybe: an unusual purveyor of infantile jackassery, whose unfathomable wealth makes it possible, and even likely, that he’ll carry out even the most ridiculous plan.
ECONOMY
Salon

Elon Musk's Jet: The Twitter account that uses a bot to track Musk in flight

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Axel Springer Award 2020 in Berlin (Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images) Elon Musk, the 50-year-old billionaire who has made a name for himself by wheeling and dealing in technology offered a Florida teenager $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account in 2020. Why? Because the account uses public ADS-B data to track the comings and goings of Musk's private jet for the now viral account, Elon Musk's Jet, and Musk didn't like it.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Slate

Elon Musk’s Twitter Bid and the Dangers of Billionaire Whimsy

At 7:23 a.m. on Thursday, Elon Musk tweeted. One line, no punctuation. It read: “I made an offer” and there was a link to the securities filing where Musk proposed buying Twitter—for $43 billion—and taking it private. Several hours after he announced that he was trying...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
CBS San Francisco

Musk Twitter Poll About Making Twitter HQ a Homeless Shelter Goes Viral

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — New Twitter board member Elon Music stirred some controversy Saturday evening with a poll that proposed turning the company’s San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter “since no one shows up anyway.” Musk, who became the company’s largest shareholder last week after he purchased 9.2% of Twitter stock, posted the poll at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. As of Sunday morning, it had received over 1.5 million votes and was retweeted nearly 22,000 times. Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022 Respondents so far have voted overwhelmingly in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Elon Musk sets sights on Twitter with unsolicited $43B takeover bid

As we put this together, we are listening to TED’s Chris Anderson interview with Elon Musk about his attempt to buy Twitter. There will be many viewpoints on this coming fast and furious. One example is Taylor’s hot take, which can be summarized as face-palming so hard that we’re a little worried she might need medical attention. For now, all we know is that Musk shared he is “unsure” whether his takeover bid will succeed, and if it doesn’t, he has a “Plan B.”
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Elon responds 'indeed' to a tweet from entrepreneur David Sacks saying 'the game is rigged' if Tesla CEO can't buy Twitter - after Musk launched hostile $43b takeover bid this week

Tesla's CEO agreed with a tweet saying the 'game is rigged' if he can't buy Twitter in an ongoing battle for the company. Elon Musk, 50, agreed with podcast platform entrepreneur David Sacks on Saturday that it would 'indeed' be rigged if he couldn't buy Twitter. Sacks had tweeted on...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Thoma Bravo Could Counter Musk’s Twitter Offer

Buyout firm Thoma Bravo LP has expressed interest in acquiring Twitter, reportedly considering presenting the social media company with an offer that rivals multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s $43 billion bid. As Reuters reported Friday (April 15), citing sources familiar with the matter, Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm, has told...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy