From ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to ‘Captain Fantastic’: 9 Essential Performances by Viggo Mortensen

This American anthology series follows the personal and political lives of three first ladies, Betty Ford, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Michelle Obama. The series focuses on both the events that led to them becoming first ladies and their experience while in the White House. The First Lady provides a glimpse into the private lives of these three impressive women. Each of whom brought something different to the role to make it their own, influence public policy, and change the role of first ladies for future generations. The show features an impressive lineup of talented American actors, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Kiefer Sutherland, Aaron Eckhart, and O. T. Fagbenle. Whether you're a history buff, a drama fan, or just generally interested in America's past, this is a show you've got to check out. Here's how you can watch The First Lady.
