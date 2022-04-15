From ‘The Lord of the Rings’ to ‘Captain Fantastic’: 9 Essential Performances by Viggo Mortensen

Jonathan Pryce is one of the most respected British actors alive. Pryce has been giving acclaimed performances on screen and stage since the 1970s and is still doing great work today. Pryce is perhaps a little underrated because he’s simply so prolific; he seemingly appears in a few major films every year. He’s been an icon for multiple generations. If older viewers remember his Olivier Award-winning performance as Hamlet, younger audiences may know him as the wicked High Sparrow from Game of Thrones. Pryce is a familiar face, and he’s only just being recognized as one of the best of his generation. After countless years of snubs, Pryce finally received his first Academy Award nomination in 2020. The quality of the films he is in doesn't mean his work is less valuable. In fact, it says a lot about an actor if they can come out of G.I. Joe: Retribution or Bedtime Stories with any dignity.

MOVIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO