Klaus Knechtel and Aimee Buchberger announce the birth of their daughter Quinn Rose, born March 17, 2022. Andrew and Kirsten Kleutsch announce the birth of their daughter Olivia Kae, born at 2:37 p.m. March 18, 2022, and son Walker Andrew, born at 2:38 p.m. March 18, 2022. Olivia weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces; Walker weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 27 DAYS AGO