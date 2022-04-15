ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Vehicle flees scene of sideswiping incident

Times News
 3 days ago

Staten police at Stroudsburg were summoned at 2:27 p.m. April 11 to investigate a...

Related
WNEM

Police: Driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck. The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Man charged with hitting, injuring 3 pedestrians with vehicle in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney's Office said a man hit and injured three pedestrians, one seriously, with his car in Allentown back in 2021. Jorge Ramon Torres, 24, of Allentown, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, all third-degree felonies, according to the DA's office.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YourErie

Driver flees scene of car accident overnight

Another overnight car accident left a mess for first responders. It happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of West 19th and Sassafras streets. That’s where an SUV and a minivan collided, sending the out-of-control van through a parking lot, taking out a small tree before crashing into a larger tree. The driver of the […]
CONNEAUT, OH
The Independent

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

A hiker whose body was found in a Washington state river died after taking mushrooms, officials say.Alisonstar Molaf, 25, was reported missing on Friday after she became separated from a friend on the Wallace Falls Trail in Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.Rescuers from the sheriff’s office, including a swift water rescue team, were unable to find her on Friday, but discovered her body on Saturday morning.“It is believed the two hikers were under the influence of mushrooms,” the sheriff’s office said. “The death appears to be accidental.”The hiking trail is situated on the western edge of the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Killed Over Car Parts: Police

A fight over car parts led to the death of a central Pennsylvania dad, WGAL News 8 reports citing Conewago Township police.*** Community Update*** Please be advised that the Conewago Township Police Department has made an arrest in the Linden...Posted by Conewago Township Police Department on Frid…
HANOVER, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist, 55, Killed In Collision With Pickup

A 55-year-old motorcyclist from South Jersey was killed when he collided with a pickup truck, authorities said. The Williamstown victim's name has not been released by police. The man was riding east on South Black Horse Pike at Washington Avenue in Monroe Township at about 3:45 p.m. when he hit the passenger side of the truck driven by a 56-year-old man, also from Williamstown, Monroe Township police said.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Wanted In Deadly Shooting Nabbed Blocks Away: Police

An 18-year-old man who fled the scene after gunning down a 19-year-old victim in Reading was in police custody as of Sunday morning, authorities said. Wilson Ventura-Cruz is accused of shooting the unidentified man on the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Reading police said in a release.
READING, PA
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA

