A Republican looking to run in the congressional district that includes Centre County was ordered to be removed from the ballot last week by a statewide appeals judge. George Rathmell, of Jefferson County, is set to be removed from the Republican primary for the 15th Congressional District because he incorrectly stated his occupation and did not meet the required threshold of 1,000 valid signatures on nomination petitions, Commonwealth Court Senior Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt ruled April 8.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO