DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on NBA Playoffs

Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded. Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon. In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach. I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022 But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well. Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact. List 3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft

GILBERT, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO