NBA

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Instantly on NBA Playoffs

bleachernation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you will be tuned into the play-in games tonight, you have the chance to take the excitement to another level. The DraftKings promo code that is getting all the attention is providing an instant $150 bonus. All you have to do is make a $5 wager and you will be...

www.bleachernation.com

Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Ahead of SEC transition, Sooners’ athletics department seeks bids for new LED lighting at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

OU’s athletic department is seeking bids for lighting replacements at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, The Daily learned from a request for proposal posted by the university this week. The university noted it wants all of the current lights to be replaced with LED fixtures. The proposal includes the desire...
NORMAN, OK
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan safety enters NCAA Transfer Portal

According to a report from Zach Shaw of 247Sports, the Michigan football team has lost a safety to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Shaw reported on Friday, that Wolverines‘ sophomore safety Jordan Morant has entered the portal, meaning he will almost certainly continue his career elsewhere. From 247Sports:. Initially a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Clemson basketball losing assistant coach to ACC school

Clemson is losing another assistant basketball coach. After Antonio Reynolds-Dean left for Georgia earlier this week, Clemson Sports has confirmed that Kareem Richardson is set to leave for NC State. Richardson spent only one season at Clemson before departing. He previously worked as an assistant at Indiana State, Louisville, Xavier...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 4-star WR Kyler Kasper to reclassify to 2022

Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded. Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon. In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach. I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022 But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well. Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact. List 3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft
GILBERT, AZ
On3.com

Oregon beats Tennessee for 4-star WR Kyler Kasper

Oregon took the lead early in 2022 for Kyler Kasper before made a move in recent weeks. After taking the needed visits and talking it over with his family, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver out of Gilbert (Ari.) Williams Field has committed to the Ducks. Josh Heupel and the Vols...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers football recruit, four-star safety Jordan Morant, has entered the transfer portal

Jordan Morant, a former top recruit and one of the top players in New Jersey in the class of 2020, has entered the transfer portal. The safety has been at Michigan the past two years. In high school, Morant played for Bergen Catholic but he calls Parsippany, a north Jersey town, his home. Morant played in five games last season, primarily appearing on special teams for the Wolverines. It was thought that this spring would be a big one for the defensive back to crack the two-deep at Michigan. In high school as one of the most coveted recruits in the nation, Morant...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida rising in this 4-star wide receiver's recruitment

Florida, head coach Billy Napier and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert are trying to add some playmakers at wideout in the 2023 recruiting cycle after former head coach Dan Mullen struggled to recruit some to his roster. One name that the Gators would love to add is four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. He hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is ranked as the 39th best player overall and as the sixth-best receiver, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The Register-Guard

No. 2 Oregon a Pac-12 women's golf title contender this week at Eugene Country Club

Derek Radley had been on the job and in Eugene for just two days when he boarded a plane headed for Taiwan, making good on a promise he made to Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens during the hiring process. “My wife wasn’t real thrilled,” said Radley, the Ducks’ women’s golf coach since 2018. “Our furniture wan’t even in the house yet. … (Rob) asked me what’s it gonna take to succeed here and I said just rolling...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Jackson adds a Rutgers football offer this week

Three-star running back Joe Jackson added an offer from Rutgers football this week as the Scarlet Knights continue to send out offers to the class of 2023. It was the second offer from a ‘Power Five’ program for Jackson, who also has an offer from Kansas State. His other offers include Alcorn State, Arkansas State and South Florida. He is a 6-foot, 180-pound running back from Ridge Community High School (Davenport, FL). Last season, the class of 2023 running back and 1.011 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 151 carries. He also had 15 receptions for 342 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns....
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

